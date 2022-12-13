ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Sony plans smartphone sensor factory in Japan – Nikkei

(Reuters) – Sony Group Corp is considering building a new factory to make smartphone image sensors in the Kumamoto prefecture of Japan, Nikkei reported on Thursday. The company plans to break ground on the plant as soon as 2024, and bring it online in fiscal 2025 at the earliest, the report said, adding the company expects the cost to run into the billions of dollars.
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Amazon failed to record warehouse injuries, U.S. agency says

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc failed to properly record work-related injuries and illnesses at six warehouses in five states, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into the company’s safety policies. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a part of...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy