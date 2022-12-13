2 arrested in Dayton, accused of placing credit card skimmers on gas pumps

DAYTON — Two men were taken into federal custody in Dayton for allegedly placing credit card skimmers on gas pumps.

Cuban nationals Yasmany Ulacia Garcia, 34, and Luis Ernesto Vigil Ochoa, 29 were arrested by officers Monday.

The two are accused of placing credit card skimmers on gas pumps near Cincinnati on multiple occasions in April 2022, according to a criminal complaint filed against them.

Authorities said Garcia and Ocha then stole credit card information via the skimmers and used that information to buy gift cards at stores in the Cincinnati area.

Agents learned the two suspects were staying at a hotel on Miller Lane and followed them to four Home Depot stores and two Targets stores in the Dayton area.

When crews searched the suspects they found multiple gift cards and a fraudulent American Express card in their car. They also found a magnetic strip reader and a skimming device in their hotel room.

It is not known if the two were intending to place skimmers on gas pumps in the Miami Valley.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs records both Garcia and Ochoa were removed from the United States in 2019.

Knowingly possessing a skimmer device with intent to defraud is a federal crime punishable by up to 15 in prison, according to a release.

The two are currently in custody at Butler County Jail.

©2022 Cox Media Group