Marriage has always been the fundamental building block of our society. In recent years, it has also become one of the most debated and controversial political issues in this country. When the House of Representatives voted this week to send H.R. 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, to be signed into law, I heard from a lot of Idahoans who had questions and concerns about both this bill and the larger issue of how we define marriage in this country. This is a dialogue I value and welcome. What I do not welcome, however, is how some people are using this issue to score political points and create fear among my constituents. The people of Idaho know the difference between legitimate political debate and fearmonger tactics, and I believe it is important to set the record straight.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO