Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Respect for Marriage Act protects states’ rights and religious freedom
Marriage has always been the fundamental building block of our society. In recent years, it has also become one of the most debated and controversial political issues in this country. When the House of Representatives voted this week to send H.R. 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, to be signed into law, I heard from a lot of Idahoans who had questions and concerns about both this bill and the larger issue of how we define marriage in this country. This is a dialogue I value and welcome. What I do not welcome, however, is how some people are using this issue to score political points and create fear among my constituents. The people of Idaho know the difference between legitimate political debate and fearmonger tactics, and I believe it is important to set the record straight.
Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge handed guns rights advocates a victory Thursday and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines that was intended to curtail mass shootings on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling after a lengthy court hearing earlier this week in which attorneys for gun rights groups sought a preliminary injunction to stop the narrowly passed ban on magazines of more than 10 rounds. ...
Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban still in court limbo
PORTLAND, Oregon — An Oregon judge on Tuesday extended an order blocking a key part of a tough new voter-approved gun law intended to curtail mass shootings, but did not immediately rule on its most controversial part — a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio let stand an earlier temporary restraining order that blocks the permit-to-purchase provision of the law narrowly approved by voters in Oregon in November. He also temporarily blocked another provision that prevents the...
Comments / 0