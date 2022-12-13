ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation

Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Human Remains Found Inside Philadelphia Rowhome

Neighbors watched as workers in hazmat suits walked in and out of a rowhome in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section on Friday. Investigators had been on the 5200 block of Burton Street for days after a tipster told them human remains may be inside a home there. Philadelphia police confirmed unidentified...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Arson ruled in Philadelphia fire that burned home

PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) -- Investigators suspect that an early morning house fire in Philadelphia was set intentionally, police said Saturday.Police and firefighters responded to a home on the 4200 block of Passmore Street in Mayfair before 4 a.m. They found two women outside the house and they were taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.The blaze was extinguished in 20 minutes.Later, a fire marshal ruled the fire was an arson.Philadelphia police say a 40-year-old man is a suspect, and believe the fire was set after an argument.The department's Northeast Detectives division is investigating.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Fire Tears Through Northeast Philly Home Causing Part to Collapse

A Northeast Philadelphia home partially collapsed while it burned Friday morning. Firefighters rushed to the two-story home along Welsh Road near Frankford Avenue in the Holmesburg section of the city around 6 a.m. to find "heavy fire," the Philadelphia Fire Department said. Extra firefighters were called in as it took...
HOME, PA
fox29.com

2-story home collapses in Holmesburg after fire, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - A two-story home in Holmesburg has collapsed after it caught fire on Friday, authorities say. According to officials, the fire broke out in a home on the 4100 block of Welsh Road. Traffic is blocked westbound and northbound on Frankford Avenue and southbound on Stanwood Street, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

