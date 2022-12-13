PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) -- Investigators suspect that an early morning house fire in Philadelphia was set intentionally, police said Saturday.Police and firefighters responded to a home on the 4200 block of Passmore Street in Mayfair before 4 a.m. They found two women outside the house and they were taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.The blaze was extinguished in 20 minutes.Later, a fire marshal ruled the fire was an arson.Philadelphia police say a 40-year-old man is a suspect, and believe the fire was set after an argument.The department's Northeast Detectives division is investigating.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO