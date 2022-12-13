Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
NE Philadelphia community leader, shot during carjacking, hosting toy drive
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season is a special time for Raheem Bell, as he’s always trying to give back, hosting toy drives and reaching out to the kids in his community that need to feel loved the most. "Families are being affected by the pandemic and just some...
3rd annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party helps raise money for good cause
This year, the block party, hosted by the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation, added on two additional families who've lost their law enforcement loved ones.
Victim in Philadelphia’s ‘Boy in the Box’ Homicide Case Finally Identified
Philadelphia police have finally identified the 4-year-old victim in the city’s oldest unsolved homicide case. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper has more. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/9/22)
With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation
Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Continuing a 27-year family tradition of kindness, a ten-year-old hopes to pass along a gift for life
PHILADELPHIA — Ten-year-old London Jones returns this holiday season to continue a 27-year family tradition of kindness through the annual “Dolls for Daughters” holiday toy drive. Having previously donated over 1,000 dolls, the elementary student will once again collect brand new dolls for homeless girls ages 2-10...
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
Anti-violence nonprofit’s annual holiday giveaway doubles in size
It’s been a big year for community activist Ryan Harris. The founder of the nonprofit As I Plant This Seed has helped put Philly’s needs on the map through his gun violence prevention efforts.
Million Dollaz Worth Of Honor: Gillie Da Kid & Wallo Awarded Keys To The City Of Philadelphia
The Million Dollaz Worth of Game hosts were honored for their work in their hometown earlier this week with keys to the city!
Human Remains Found Inside Philadelphia Rowhome
Neighbors watched as workers in hazmat suits walked in and out of a rowhome in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section on Friday. Investigators had been on the 5200 block of Burton Street for days after a tipster told them human remains may be inside a home there. Philadelphia police confirmed unidentified...
What helped ID the 'Boy in the Box?' His mother's family dabbles in genetic genealogy
PHILADELPHIA — It’s the ultimate rabbit hole of hobbies: genetic genealogy. There are legions of self-taught ancestry bloodhounds who upload their DNA to multiple databases in search of kin who did likewise, plugging gaps in their family tree. Joseph Augustus Zarelli’s biological mother had third and fourth cousins...
Chubb is making way to a location in Philadelphia
Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company is building an 18-story-office-building near 20th and Arch streets. It is expected to open in 2026.
Arson ruled in Philadelphia fire that burned home
PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) -- Investigators suspect that an early morning house fire in Philadelphia was set intentionally, police said Saturday.Police and firefighters responded to a home on the 4200 block of Passmore Street in Mayfair before 4 a.m. They found two women outside the house and they were taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.The blaze was extinguished in 20 minutes.Later, a fire marshal ruled the fire was an arson.Philadelphia police say a 40-year-old man is a suspect, and believe the fire was set after an argument.The department's Northeast Detectives division is investigating.
West Philly rec center to be renamed after worker who was fatally shot there in September
Mill Creek Playground will be renamed in honor of Tiffany Fletcher, the Parks and Recreation worker who was killed by a stray bullet while outside of the West Philadelphia recreation center earlier this year. City Council voted unanimously Thursday to designate the playground as the Tiffany Fletcher Recreation Center. The...
Fire Tears Through Northeast Philly Home Causing Part to Collapse
A Northeast Philadelphia home partially collapsed while it burned Friday morning. Firefighters rushed to the two-story home along Welsh Road near Frankford Avenue in the Holmesburg section of the city around 6 a.m. to find "heavy fire," the Philadelphia Fire Department said. Extra firefighters were called in as it took...
Fire severely damages West Philadelphia home
Firefighters found the flames shooting out of the second-floor windows.
Philly health commissioner offers advice on holiday gatherings amid 'tripledemic'
"Our tradition in our society is often to have lots of big parties leading to Christmas and then getting together with older relatives." Dr. Bettigole says it's time to rethink those plans amid the 'tripledemic.'
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
Man, 62, shot in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 62-year-old man was shot in the head in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia. According to authorities, 39th District officers were called to 3000 West Lehigh Avenue Friday afternoon, around 2:15, on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 62-year-old victim...
2-story home collapses in Holmesburg after fire, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - A two-story home in Holmesburg has collapsed after it caught fire on Friday, authorities say. According to officials, the fire broke out in a home on the 4100 block of Welsh Road. Traffic is blocked westbound and northbound on Frankford Avenue and southbound on Stanwood Street, officials say.
'Luckiest boy in the world': Philly dog paralyzed after being hit by train recovering at foster home
PHILADELPHIA - Lucky the dog has had quite the devastating journey thus far, but things are finally looking up - and he is finally getting all the love and care he truly deserves!. The now-beloved dog gained local attention after he was found paralyzed on SEPTA train tracks in Philadelphia...
