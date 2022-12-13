Patriots Trio Injured, But Take 7-3 Lead on Cardinals

The Pats and Cardinals are locked in a tight, injury-riddled battle in Week 14 at State Farm Stadium.

The New England Patriots (6-6) are looking to remain in the playoff hunt as they take on the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) in Week 14 at State Farm Stadium.

Things are off to a fast start in Glendale as Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray left the game after just three offensive plays from scrimmage with a knee injury. He is officially questionable to return.

However, New England has now suffered a pair of potentially debilitating injuries, as well. On 2nd and 6 from the New England 7-yard line, DeVante Parker made a 10-yard catch for the first down, which was upheld by review. Yet, Parker emerged from the ground with a bit of a limp. He would briefly walk to the sidelines, before heading to the locker room.

Just two plays later, running back Rhamondre Stevenson lingered a bit too long on the ground, after being tackled from a four-yard gain. Like Parker, Stevenson stopped at the sideline and eventually was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

The loss of both Parker and Stevenson had an immediate impact for the Patriots on the field. At 2nd and 6 from their own 35-yard line, quarterback Mac Jones had his pass tipped by Arizona defender Cameron Thomas into the hands of linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

This time, kicker Matt Prater capped the drive with a 33-yard field goal, giving the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

The Patriots answered by virtue of a couple of rookies, as Tyquan Thornton gained two first downs with catches before running back Kevin Harris scored on a 14-yard run up the middle. Harris, New England's sixth-round draft pick last April, entered the game with only four NFL carries.

In the process, New England's secondary will also be shorthanded, as rookie cornerback Jack Jones is questionable to with a knee injury. The Pats are already without the services of starting cornerback Jalen Mills , who is inactive with a groin injury.

Stevenson (knee) and Parker (head) are officially questionable to return, as well.

