Syracuse Men's Soccer Wins 2022 National Championship in Penalty Kicks

Syracuse men's soccer won the program's first ever National Championship 7-6 in penalty kicks over Indiana Monday night. Amferny Sinclair hit the game winner in round eight of the shootout, scoring in the top right corner of the net over the outstretched hands of Hoosiers goalie JT Harms. The goal came moments after Syracuse keeper Russell Shealy made a save after each team scored five straight penalties.

Nathan Opoku started the scoring in this one, with a beautiful unassisted goal that give the Orange a lead in the 24th minute of the first half. It was the first goal Indiana had given up in the NCAA Tournament. It would only take about eight minutes for the Hoosiers to find an equalizer.

Patrick McDonald would score off a set piece to tie the game at one. However, less than a minute and a half later, Opoku would find Curt Calov for a go ahead goal that would send Syracuse to a 2-1 advantage at halftime.

In the second half, Syracuse had a few opportunities to extend the lead, but the action was largely controlled by Indiana. As time ticked down, fatigue appeared to be a major factor for the Orange players. Herbert Endeley would take advantage in the 80th minute on a powerful strike that hit the back of the net to knot things up at two. The game would then go into two 10 minute extra time sessions.

Neither team was able to score during that 20 minutes to set up the dramatics of penalty kicks. It is set up as a best of five, with sudden death rounds if it is still tied after that. Each team scored in the first, and then Shealy appeared to give the Orange momentum with a save on Indiana's shot in the second. Harms would match that save to keep things level.

Both teams would score in rounds three, four and five to set up sudden death. After both teams scored in rounds six and seven, Shealy stepped in front of a poor Indiana offering in round eight to set up Sinclair's championship goal.

