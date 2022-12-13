ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Men's Soccer Wins 2022 National Championship in Penalty Kicks

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zf6Be_0jgOd6nw00

Syracuse men's soccer won the program's first ever National Championship 7-6 in penalty kicks over Indiana Monday night. Amferny Sinclair hit the game winner in round eight of the shootout, scoring in the top right corner of the net over the outstretched hands of Hoosiers goalie JT Harms. The goal came moments after Syracuse keeper Russell Shealy made a save after each team scored five straight penalties.

Nathan Opoku started the scoring in this one, with a beautiful unassisted goal that give the Orange a lead in the 24th minute of the first half. It was the first goal Indiana had given up in the NCAA Tournament. It would only take about eight minutes for the Hoosiers to find an equalizer.

Patrick McDonald would score off a set piece to tie the game at one. However, less than a minute and a half later, Opoku would find Curt Calov for a go ahead goal that would send Syracuse to a 2-1 advantage at halftime.

In the second half, Syracuse had a few opportunities to extend the lead, but the action was largely controlled by Indiana. As time ticked down, fatigue appeared to be a major factor for the Orange players. Herbert Endeley would take advantage in the 80th minute on a powerful strike that hit the back of the net to knot things up at two. The game would then go into two 10 minute extra time sessions.

Neither team was able to score during that 20 minutes to set up the dramatics of penalty kicks. It is set up as a best of five, with sudden death rounds if it is still tied after that. Each team scored in the first, and then Shealy appeared to give the Orange momentum with a save on Indiana's shot in the second. Harms would match that save to keep things level.

Both teams would score in rounds three, four and five to set up sudden death. After both teams scored in rounds six and seven, Shealy stepped in front of a poor Indiana offering in round eight to set up Sinclair's championship goal.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Syracuse Women's Basketball vs Wake Forest Preview

Syracuse is undefeated at home in the Dome and starts conference play on Sunday, December 18th against Wake Forest. After an impressive game against Wagner, Dariauna Lewis gave some insight into the team’s mentality heading into another home game. “Protect the home court is just something that ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Ty Gordon Flips Commitment From Old Dominion to Syracuse

Class of 2023 Haymarket (VA) Battlefield defensive lineman Ty Gordon has flipped his commitment from Old Dominion to Syracuse. Gordon was on an official visit last weekend and announced the decision on Saturday. Gordon is listed at 6-2, 267 pounds and is expected to play in the middle of the Orange ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Notre Dame DB Transfer Jayden Bellamy Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football continues its success in the transfer portal. Notre Dame defensive back transfer Jayden Bellamy committed to the Orange following last weekend's official visit. He has four years of eligibility remaining. He is the fourth incoming transfer to pick Syracuse this offseason joining ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Cornell

Matchup: Syracuse (7-4, 1-0) vs Cornell (8-2) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 17th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: TBD ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 73.1% chance to win. Series ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Braylen Ingraham Discusses Syracuse Commitment

One of Syracuse football's biggest splashes in the transfer portal to date is landing Alabama transfer defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham. All Syracuse caught up with Ingraham to discuss his decision, his health and more.  "During the transfer process, Syracuse was the most consistent," ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Louis Orr Has Passed Away at Age 64 (Report)

Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr has passed away at age 64, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Thoughts and prayers go out to Orr’s family, friends and loved ones. Louie Orr was the first recruit to commit to Jim Boeheim when Boeheim began his Hall of Fame career as head ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Jaeden Gould Discusses Syracuse Commitment

One of the first schools to contact former Nebraska defensive back Jaeden Gould when he entered the transfer portal was Syracuse. The Orange recruited him out of Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey and was chomping at the bit to get another shot at the former SI-99 prospect. An official visit ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Garrett Williams Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced in a social media post on Thursday. The news was expected even after his 2022 season was cut short due to an ACL tear.  "The journey to get to this point has been filled with many ups and downs and I'm ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy