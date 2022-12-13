Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
South Carolina school district announces teacher's death
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
WMBF
‘Something wasn’t right’: Grand Strand mother shares story on importance of monitoring child while at daycare
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a struggle most working caregivers know too well: finding childcare. While most childcare facilities provide quality care, many parents are still hesitant. “I just had this feeling that something wasn’t right, but I didn’t know exactly what it was,” Tabitha Tatum said as...
Good News: Military couple shocks family members with multiple surprises
Army National Guard couple, Kevonni Harvey and Anthony Laster, returned from deployment together in Kuwait and surprised their relatives one by one.
