ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

South Carolina school district announces teacher's death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy