Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Dems and Reps join forces to pressure SBF to testify before Congress
The leadership with the United States House Financial Services Committee have separately called on former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in an investigative hearing scheduled for Dec. 13. In Dec. 2 posts on Twitter, House Financial Services Committee chair Maxine Waters, a Democrat, and ranking member Patrick McHenry, a...
CNBC
House Financial Services Chair Waters doesn't plan to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at hearing on FTX collapse
House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters informed a group of Democrats that she doesn't plan to subpoena former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Waters' message to her members came at a private meeting Tuesday, with part of the discussion focused on Bankman-Fried's possible testimony at the committee's Dec. 13 hearing.
Republican former congressman arrested over ties to Venezuelan government
Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera of Florida was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and representing a foreign government — Venezuela's — without registering.
Sam Bankman-Fried prosecutors target top Democrats for info on FTX donations
Prosecutors investigating accused crypto grifter Sam Bankman-Fried have demanded information from high-level Democrats — including the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the incoming House minority leader — to help prove their sprawling case, according to a report. Top Dem lawyer Marc E. Elias, who represents a long list of political campaigns and super PACs, received an email from the United States attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York asking for details about donations received from Bankman-Fried, sources told the New York Times on Saturday. Unnamed Republicans and other Democratic campaigns received...
Senate Democrats plan to probe corporate abuses with new subpoena powers
WASHINGTON — Two days after Democrats clinched an outright majority in the Senate, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden sent a letter to the CEO of the biopharmaceutical company Amgen seeking answers to a host of questions involving tax avoidance. “In advance of potential public hearings and proposing new legislative...
A former officer who was attacked during Capitol riot says Trump should be charged and he wants to be the one to arrest him: 'I hope he resists'
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer, said in a recent interview that Trump should be "indicted" and "tried" in connection to the riot.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Top U.S. Congressman Dies
Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
Senior Republican House Leader Vows to Have Black Congresswoman Removed from Post
Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota isn’t backing down without a fight after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was rigorously working to have her removed from her committee post if he is elected Speaker, according to a report released by The Hill. “From the moment I was elected,...
Kevin McCarthy may win the House speakership. But he can’t control the clown caucus | Column
Kevin McCarthy’s quest for the House speaker’s gavel is a near perfect inside-the-Beltway story because it’s about pure politics and personal ambition without many narrative-muddling concerns about principles, governing philosophy or policy considerations. McCarthy was never a policy wonk or doctrinaire conservative, he’s a dealmaker and glad-hander,...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
nativenewsonline.net
Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier
Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's...
decrypt.co
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters Insists SBF Attend FTX Hearing on Capitol Hill
The ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee tells the embattled ex-CEO that skipping out not an option. Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters returned to Twitter today to more forcefully compel FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to attend the December 13 House Committee hearing on the collapse of FTX. "It is...
CNBC
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify at U.S. House hearing on Tuesday
Crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to testify before the House Financial Services committee, after CNBC reported that Representative Maxine Waters would not be pursuing a subpoena. Bankman-Fried also sparred with Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, telling him that he'd "won." FTX's implosion left millions of creditors without their funds, and...
u.today
FTX’s SBF Fails to Respond to Request to Testify at Senate Hearing
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has failed to reply to a request to testify before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Dec. 14, Bloomberg reports. In a recent tweet, the Pennsylvania senator stressed that he and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown still expect him to testify. Earlier...
House Democrat group claims party 'will retake the majority in 2024,' reveals GOP seats it hopes to flip
The House Majority PAC dropped a report Tuesday that looked back on the Democrats' 2022 performance and put several newly elected GOP candidates on notice.
Journalism Bill Left Out Of End-Of-Year Legislation After Facebook Threat, Industry Pushback
A long-in-the-works bill to allow news publishers and broadcast stations to jointly negotiate with tech giants for their content was left out of a massive defense spending bill, diminishing its prospects for passage by the end of this Congress. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would create a “safe harbor” from antitrust laws for a period of eight years for newspapers, broadcast stations and digital journalism outlets. The legislation has been proposed multiple times in recent years, but so far has failed to move forward. It is intended to boost local news outlets, which have withered in the face of online...
Sam Bankman-Fried is set to testify before Congress. Will a subpoena come next?
Uncertainty looms over next week’s hearings on FTX’s collapse.
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House Committee on FTX collapse next week
FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday that he will testify before the House Financial Services Committee next week. “I still do not have access to much of my data — professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won’t be as helpful as I’d like,” Bankman-Fried said in a tweet Friday. “But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th.”
Comments / 0