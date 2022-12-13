Read full article on original website
Lansing schools removes social justice unit from high school English classes
A mom at the center of a social justice unit being removed from her daughter's Lansing High School class is now speaking out, claiming the move to challenge the material was her last resort.
Olathe School District temporarily canceling some bus routes due to staffing shortage
Olathe Public Schools is temporarily cutting certain bus routes due to transportation staffing shortages.
Missouri school district adopts 4-day school week, faces mixed reactions from parents
A school district in Missouri has adopted a four-day school week, with a "mixed" response from parents. On Dec. 13, the Independence School District school board voted 6-1 to shorten the school week to four days. Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, students in grades pre-K to 12 will attend classes from Tuesday to Friday, with each school day extended by 35 minutes per day.
Kansas school district shuts down for the rest of 2022 due to rampant illnesses
OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Osage City Schools will close for the remainder of 2022 due to widespread illnesses throughout the district. USD 420 Superintendent Ted Hessong spoke with 27 News about the decision to close for the rest of 2022 starting on Dec. 14. On Monday, the school sent out a message stating that more […]
Kansas school district closes for remainder of semester due to illness
USD 420 in Osage City, Kansas, announced Tuesday that it is closing for the remainder of the semester starting Wednesday because of illness.
lawrencekstimes.com
KU forms committee to repatriate Indigenous ancestors, shares other efforts in progress
The University of Kansas has created a committee to administer the repatriation of Indigenous remains in its possession and is working to reconcile with KU’s Indigenous communities, according to a campus update. In an email sent Thursday afternoon to students, faculty and staff, the university outlines updates on returning...
WIBW
Coffey Co. Sheriff investigates student’s verbal threat at elementary school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a 12-year-old student could face charges for a a threat at his elementary school. The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office said it responded Monday to the elementary school in Waverly. They say a male student became angry during a verbal altercation, and stated he would harm several other students with a firearm. The Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured, and there was no physical contact reported during the fight.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas public universities face $1.2 billion in deferred maintenance on core buildings
TOPEKA — Restoring life safety and functional integrity to nearly 500 academic or research buildings on state university campuses in the Kansas Board of Regents system would cost an estimated $1.2 billion, officials said Thursday. The Board of Regents annually reviews deployment of approximately $40 million earmarked for deferred...
KCTV 5
KC mayor slams Independence 4-day school week as ‘gimmick,’ says it will hurt parents and kids
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to move the district to a four-day school week. But as the sun rose Wednesday morning, Kansas City’s mayor had some choice words for the school district to the east. “Thank you, (Board Member) Anthony Mondaine,...
KCTV 5
City of Lawrence reverses decision to transition residents away from support site
Today, a former KCK police detective was back in federal court in Topeka for a hearing on eight federal charges he’s facing. On Tuesday, at the first public forum on a downtown stadium for the Kansas City Royals, the public heard from the business side of the team. On Wednesday, KCTV5 had a chance to get perspective from the baseball side.
hiawathaworldonline.com
School district files suit against track company
The Hiawatha School District has filed suit against Beynon Track Company. The petition was filed Sept. 2 in Brown County District Court and names L.E.R. Inc., DBA Renner Sports Surfacing and Beynon Sports Surfacing, Inc. as the defendant. The district is demanding a jury trial in the petition.B.
Independence woman charged in connection to shooting that injured KCI officer
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer on Friday morning.
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Murder case against Carrody Buchhorn dismissed
Post updated at 5:02 p.m. and 9:01 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16:. The case against Carrody Buchhorn, charged in connection with the death of a Eudora infant in her care, has been dismissed. Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny filed an order dismissing the case Friday. “The State has been...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence City Commission to consider suspending enforcement of rules on downtown liquor sales
Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday will vote on a resolution that would allow some small downtown establishments to derive up to 90% of their sales from liquor for the next few years. It stems from a request from John Brown’s Underground designed to skirt a long-standing city rule that requires...
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
