azdesertswarm.com
Wildcat Wrap: Arizona names Wes Johnson as triathlon coach
Editor’s note: With several sports going on this fall, Wildcat Wrap serves as a weekly recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition. Arizona athletics director Dave Heeke has made a...
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona men’s basketball has a clear MVP
Our fans have spoken, and they’ve got a clear choice for who Arizona’s MVP has been so far in men’s basketball. SB Nation polls readers earlier this week about which Wildcats meant most to the team’s 9-1 start and No. 9 AP ranking, and there was an overwhelming winner in the voting:
azdesertswarm.com
RB Michael Wiley announces return to Arizona for 2023 season
Arizona added a slew of new weapons on offense this past season, leading to a major improvement in scoring and overall production. But it was the play of a holdover from the past that was just as important to the Wildcats’ offensive upswing, and he’s not done. Running...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball turns it up in second half to defeat Texas Southern
It was a slow start for Arizona. For the first half, the much larger Wildcats were able to score in the paint, but they had a difficult time stopping the smaller Texas Southern Tigers. UA was finally able to wear down the opponent in the second half on the way to an 89-55 victory.
azdesertswarm.com
IARP ruling means Arizona men's basketball, and its fanbase, can enjoy the present without worrying about the past
The IARP finally, mercifully announced its ruling with regards to Arizona Basketball. The punishment? Aside from time already served, the men’s basketball program will lose one scholarship for 2023-24 and the coaches will not be allowed to communicate with recruits over the phone or by message for seven weeks during this current season. The school itself will be fined five grand and all wins and titles from the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons will be vacated.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona gymnastics picked last in preseason Pac-12 poll
Arizona gymnastics finished 26th in the nation last year based on its scores over the course of the year. The GymCats defeated Utah for the first time in program history, won their play-in meet to advance to a full regional, sent a gymnast to nationals, and had an All-American. They returned 23 of 24 routines from that team, helping them reach No. 25 in this season’s WCGA preseason poll.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Tennessee: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats get a chance to avenge last year’s first loss when they host the 6th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Arizona basketball games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Wildcats games, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $20 + add any Extra package for half off too!)
azdesertswarm.com
Tennessee expert previews the Arizona men’s basketball game, makes a prediction
Arizona has only lost five games under Tommy Lloyd, and the first came just over a year ago when the Wildcats went to Tennessee on the Wednesday before Christmas and fell 77-73. Now comes the rematch, with the sixth-ranked Volunteers coming to McKale Center on Saturday night, and the stakes...
