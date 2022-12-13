Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Giving on full display as Golden Drive’s donations are handed out
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s the time of year for giving and a nonprofit brings schools and organizations thousands of donations. Golden Drive volunteers, law enforcement and firefighters handed out donations to shelters and schools at the West Fargo fire station on First Street. Boxes upon boxes are loaded into vehicles.
valleynewslive.com
Snow gates unlikely addition for clean-up in the metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re tired of city plows pushing snow onto your driveway after you just finished shoveling, you’re not alone. Several took their complaints to social media, our Whistle Blower Hotline and local public works offices today; All asking a question we’ve heard several times before: When will the metro get snow gates?
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
kfgo.com
Fargo Police use stolen laptop to help track down driver of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police say a laptop left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down the thief. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle that had been left unattended with the engine running. The owner said the laptop was still transmitting its location...
valleynewslive.com
More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
knsiradio.com
North Dakota Highway Patrol Officer has Near Miss as Semi Plows Through Closed Storm Gate
(KNSI) — A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer was not hurt but likely saw their life flash before their eyes when a semi-truck crashed through a gate on a closed freeway and headed straight toward their cruiser. Troopers often post at gate closures to encourage drivers to stay off...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
TSA official: "We had five firearms stopped at the checkpoint here in Fargo" in 2022
(Fargo, ND) -- A TSA official is talking about the number of firearms she says were recovered at the security checkpoint at Fargo's Hector International Airport over the past year. "We had five firearms stopped at the checkpoint here in Fargo. It's a problem nationwide. I think again there are...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Interstate re-opened
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation has re-opened I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. Officials say conditions are still icy at this time, but you can legally drive.
voiceofalexandria.com
I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident
(Undated)--The area continues to clean up following the two rounds of snow that hit the state of Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then Thursday into Friday. For a time, westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi vehicle traffic-related incident on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it was reopened by Thursday night. Traffic was detoured for a time to alternate routes.
kvrr.com
I-94 closed near Moorhead & Downer
(7:15 p.m.)— Westbound Interstate 94 to Moorhead has been reopened to traffic. The roadway had been temporarily closed due to multiple vehicle crashes. CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (KVRR) A portion of westbound Interstate 94 is closed near Moorhead. There is a multi-vehicle crash. The interstate also shut down at the...
kvrr.com
Perham Post Office renamed in honor of fallen National Guardsman
WASHINGTON (KVRR) – The House passes bills to honor three Minnesota National Guardsmen who died in a helicopter crash near St. Cloud three years ago. The Perham Post Office has been named in honor of Charles Nord, the Post Office in Winsted has been named in honor of James Rodgers and the Post Office in Avon is named in honor of Kort Platenberg. In December 2019 they were killed when their helicopter experienced engine failure during a maintenance flight.
KNOX News Radio
GF man receives 27 year sentence
A 21-year old Grand Forks man was sentenced on Wednesday to 330 months in jail for a fatal accident in Polk County. Court records show Valentin Mendoza was convicted on two counts of third degree murder. Mendoza was accused of driving a pick-up at a high rate of speed that...
valleynewslive.com
Fergus Falls declares snow emergency
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fergus Falls is declaring a snow emergency. Officials say with the amount of snowfall and deteriorating road conditions, parking rules will go as follows:. Starting at 5 pm today, parking will only be allowed on the odd side of the...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
kvrr.com
Snow removal crews clearing roads for round two of snow
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Snow removal crews have been tirelessly treating roads. Snowplow drivers have been working diligently the past few days as snow has piled up. Fargo Public Works says there are about 25 helping to plow the roads. They have been working nonstop to try and clear...
kvrr.com
Condemned House To Be Demolished Next Month in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo will proceed with the demolition of a condemned house that inspectors described as “uninhabitable and unsafe.”. The owner of the house at 924 5th Street South, Danial Curtis, has failed to get the necessary permits to comply with city codes. The city commission...
valleynewslive.com
Injury crash in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One is hurt following a crash on I-94 in Wilkin County on December 13 around 9 p.m. 43-year-old Dilshod Nazarov of Ohio was driving a semi pulling a trailer when he went of the road and into a ditch, flipping the semi onto its side.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Arrest warrant issued for Moorhead man injured in Fargo crash
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead man injured in a Fargo crash is now facing an arrest warrant. It's a twist to a story we've been following for you since this past Friday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Robby Njos lost control of his vehicle near the pedestrian bridge west of University Drive Friday night and struck a bridge support.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 12, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Brooklyn Eileen Fay Nelson, 26, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Methamphetamine in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Casey Norlan Johnson, 26, of Detroit Lakes for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 3 grams or more of cocaine/heroin/methamphetamine. Michael Lee Bower, 35, of...
