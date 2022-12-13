ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WV

Justice looks to fill judicial vacancy, applicants requested

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – You now have a chance to get a position on the 19th Judicial Circuit Court serving Barbour and Taylor Counties, according to a release from the Office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

After the resignation of Judge Alan D. Moats, the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is now accepting applications to fill the vacancy. Applications and other materials should be submitted by 5 p.m. on January 9, 2023, either by emailing JVAC@wv.gov or by mailing it to:

Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission
c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor
Office of the Governor
State Capitol
1900 Kanawha Blvd E
Charleston, WV 25305

West Virginia law enforcement honored for outstanding service

There will also be interviews held in Charleston on January 18, 2023.

To learn more about the application process, you can call the Office of General Counsel at 304-558-2000.

