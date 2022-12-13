ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Housing Authority awarded federal low-income housing tax credits for Park Avenue affordable housing development

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KchKD_0jgOaatk00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Housing Authority announced in a Monday press release that it was awarded federal and state low-income housing tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission for CHA’s Park Avenue Affordable Housing Development.

MHDC -- which will provide more than $15 million in funding to the project -- approved the award at its Friday meeting last week.

The City of Columbia committed $2 million in local American Rescue Plan Act funds and Boone County committed $5 million in local ARPA funds for the project.

The development of Park Avenue aligns with CHA’s five-year plan that includes renovating CHA’s remaining public housing and expanding CHA’s affordable housing portfolio through additional development. Park Avenue will consist of 79 new, energy-efficient and affordable housing units of varying sizes.  CHA anticipates the units will directly impact more than 1,300 residents during the next 25 years.

The post Columbia Housing Authority awarded federal low-income housing tax credits for Park Avenue affordable housing development appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case

The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold

A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Downtown building that was evacuated Thursday fails city inspection

COLUMBIA, Mo, (KMIZ) The City of Columbia Public Works evacuated Downtown Columbia's Guitar Building on Thursday after bricks fell from it Wednesday. An ABC 17 News records request from the City of Columbia revealed the building failed a Wednesday inspection. There were seven inspection points on its checklist that the building owned by Kimberly Hughes The post Downtown building that was evacuated Thursday fails city inspection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Better Business Bureau of St. Louis on Nov. 29 revoked the BBB Accreditation of BTG Construction, of Ashland, for violating the BBB’s Accreditation Agreement, the organization announced in a Thursday press release The BBB said in the release that it notified BTG Construction on several occasions between June 28-Nov. 8 regarding a customer complaint that The post BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One For One Holiday Food and Fund Drive raises more than $70,000; 5,000 pounds of food

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Along with the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri – ABC17 News would like to thank everyone who came out to donate Wednesday at the One For One Holiday Food and Fund Drive. The total money raised is $70,549.20 and more than 5,000 pounds of food was collected at the Jefferson City The post One For One Holiday Food and Fund Drive raises more than $70,000; 5,000 pounds of food appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes

A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

$300,000 lottery prize won from scratcher ticket bought in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A resident recently won $300,000 on a ticket bought at Convenient Road Mart, 3714 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City, a press release stated. The woman – who was not named in the press release -- bought a “Holiday Gold” ticket. The top prize was $300,000. She won $20 on another The post $300,000 lottery prize won from scratcher ticket bought in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Guitar Building in Downtown Columbia reopens Friday following Thursday evacuation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Businesses at the Guitar Building in Downtown Columbia have been allowed to reopen after bricks fell onto the roof on Wednesday. The City of Columbia allowed businesses to return to work Friday as repairs to the building continue. The building was evacuated on Thursday after failing inspections. "It's been frustrating because there The post Guitar Building in Downtown Columbia reopens Friday following Thursday evacuation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Inflation affecting major parts of Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri’s operation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - The rising cost of food and gas are putting a greater strain on the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri. The U.S. Department of Labor reports double-digit consumer price index increases for food and fuel during the past 12 months. Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri spokesperson Katie Adkins The post Inflation affecting major parts of Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri’s operation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia/Boone County health department to offer free COVID-19, flu vaccinations

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will offer free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations on Thursday. Staff plan to host the clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Friends Room at Daniel Boone Regional Library at 100 W. Broadway in Columbia. Anyone can get vaccinated against COVID-19 or the flu The post Columbia/Boone County health department to offer free COVID-19, flu vaccinations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

More candidates file for Jefferson City Council races

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two more candidates filed to run for a Jefferson City Council seat this week. Candidate filings opened on Dec. 6 for the April 4, 2023, municipal elections in Missouri. The last day for a candidate to file for this election is Tuesday, Dec. 27. The last day residents can register to The post More candidates file for Jefferson City Council races appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Vigil to be held for Columbia Square fire victims

Saturday night, a vigil is being held for the two children who died in a Columbia Square Apartment fire. A close family friend confirmed 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire early Wednesday morning. The vigil honoring the girls will start at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Columbia The post Vigil to be held for Columbia Square fire victims appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Milwaukee man sentenced in 2017 Downtown Jefferson City shooting case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty to his role in a 2017 deadly shooting in Jefferson City. Devon Skinner, 28, pleaded guilty to accessory to assault. He was sentenced to 300 days in jail and was credited for time served. Skinner was arrested in 2020 in St. The post Milwaukee man sentenced in 2017 Downtown Jefferson City shooting case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Fire Department: ‘Nothing structurally wrong’ with Downtown building after bricks fell

Crews have closed Walnut Street between Eighth and Ninth Streets in Downtown Columbia while responding to a call of a building collapse at 2:44 p.m. A Columbia Fire Department official told ABC17 News that bricks fell onto the roof and that nothing is structurally wrong with the building. No bricks fell into the street. The The post Columbia Fire Department: ‘Nothing structurally wrong’ with Downtown building after bricks fell appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy