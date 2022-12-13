ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Celtics fall to Magic for third loss in last four games

BOSTON — Moritz Wagner scored 25 points and Paolo Banchero added 20 as the Orlando Magic beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 117-109 on Friday night. Franz Wagner scored 19 points as Orlando won its fifth straight game — the first four coming at home. The Magic outrebounded the Celtics 53-38 and held the lead for the final 37 minutes of the game.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy