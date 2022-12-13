Owen Burling places second at 170 pounds, Lake Mills wrestlers finish eighth at Whitewater Invitational

WHITEWATER—Freshman Owen Burling’s second place finish at 170 pounds led Lake Mills to an eighth place finish at the Whitewater Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Burling (8-2) recorded four pins to reach the finals, where he lost by fall to Riverdale’s Rylee Wanek in 5 minutes, 10 seconds.

“Owen came in preseason as the ninth-ranked freshman in the state,” Lake Mills wrestling coach Tim Braund said. “He took fourth at Kids Nationals last year out in Utah. His only two losses this year are to ranked kids in Division 3. He’s someone I’ve coached since he was in first grade. His consistency of keeping on the mat and keeping his skills sharp has allowed him to progress as a wrestler.”

Ethan Evenson was fourth at 120. Evenson (6-4) went 2-3 with one pin and one decision. Eddy Eveland placed fifth at 160. Eveland (6-3) finished 3-2 with two pins and one decision. Thomas Cassady went 3-2 and placed fifth at 220. Cassady (7-2) scored three pins.

“Ethan, Eddy and Thomas all had solid tournaments,” Braund said. “This invite was tougher than in years past with Riverdale and Burlington there.”

Hayden O’Conner finished eighth at 145. Gibson Hale placed seventh at 195. Mason Spaeth finished ninth. Mason Wollin went 3-2 with two pins and placed ninth at 138.

Heavyweight Marshall Spaeth had one pin and placed 11th. Kevin Georgiles-Juul placed 11th at 152.

“We have 25 kids on the roster this season, which is the most I’ve ever had in my five seasons so that’s really exciting,” Braund said. “We’re one weight class away from having a full lineup. I can’t remember the last time that’s happened. Of our 25 wrestlers, 20 played football in the fall.

“So far, the drive and determination in our young wrestlers is exactly what I’m looking for. Once we get them caught up with what wrestling is all about, it should be an exciting year.”

The L-Cats compete at the Badger State Invite at Alliant Energy Center in Madison this Saturday.

Team scores: Burlington 293.5, Riverdale 226, Turner 212, Whitewater 181, Waupun 173.5, Janesville Craig 127.5, Kenosha Bradford 115, Lake Mills 82, Beloit Memorial 77.5, Shoreland Lutheran 73, Verona 64, Greenfield 22.