Girls basketball: Edgerton stymies Lake Mills, 62-49

EDGERTON—Sylvia Fox scored 19 points, Shannon Rusch added 15 and Edgerton handed the visiting Lake Mills girls basketball team its first loss of the season, 62-49, in a nonconference game on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The L-Cats (6-1) got outscored 34-22 in the second half, shot 27 percent from the floor, went 10-for-23 at the free throw line and connected on just one 3-point shot.

“It was a rough night shooting the ball,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “I have to give credit to Edgerton, they played really well. We definitely had opportunities to score, but it just wasn’t our night.”

Bella Pitta led Lake Mills with 19 points, adding 12 boards despite playing 24 minutes due to foul trouble. Emily Wollin notched 16 points and Taylor Wollin chipped in 11.

EDGERTON 62, LAKE MILLS 49

Lake Mills 27 22—49

Edgerton 28 34—62

Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts)—E. Wollin 6 3-6 16, Burling 1 1-5 3, T. Wollin 4 3-6 11, Pitta 8 3-4 19, R. Kulow 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 10-23 49.

Edgerton—Rebman 2 0-0 5, Langer 4 1-2 9, Scharlau 3 1-2 7, Bowen 1 0-0 2, Shaw 1 0-2 2, Fox 4 12-15 19, Rusch 5 5-6 15. Totals 20 19-27 62.

3-point goals—LM (E. Wollin 1) 1; E (Rebman 1, Fox 2) 3.

Total fouls—LM 21, E 17

Fouled out—LM: Burling