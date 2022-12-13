ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Olympia, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Olympia.

The Prairie High School basketball team will have a game with Capital High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.

Prairie High School
Capital High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Mount Tahoma High School basketball team will have a game with North Thurston High School on December 12, 2022, 19:00:00.

Mount Tahoma High School
North Thurston High School
December 12, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

