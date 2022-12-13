ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports

Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?

Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station

The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
How to Heat Up Your Car Faster

Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
