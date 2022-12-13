Read full article on original website
Related
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys
Toyota has plenty of reliable models to choose from but what are the cream of the crop? The post The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best New Midsize Car Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
When choosing the perfect car there are many things to consider. Here is the best new midsize car under $30,000 you should consider that comes recommended by Consumer Reports. The post Best New Midsize Car Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports
Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted by Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the...
Only 1 Toyota Proves to Be the Most Reliable With the Least Chance of Major Repairs
Maintenance and repairs are a common expense, especially when keeping cars for a while. Only 1 Toyota proves to have the least chance of major repairs. The post Only 1 Toyota Proves to Be the Most Reliable With the Least Chance of Major Repairs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
These vehicles are most likely to make it to 250,000 miles
Toyota dominates the list of cars and trucks that are most likely to reach 250,000 miles of use compiled by online marketplace iSeeCars from recent sales.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs
Maintenance is a necessary part of car ownership. Here are 3 Toyotas that have the lowest 10-year maintenance costs. The post 3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s the Longest-Lasting SUV You Can Buy?
What's the longest-lasting SUV you can buy new? This Toyota regularly goes beyond 200,000 miles. The post What’s the Longest-Lasting SUV You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
23 Things Car Dealerships Don’t Want You To Know
Purchasing a new or used vehicle usually involves a lot of time, stress and money. Although people have to face this task an average of about every 11 1/2 years when buying a new car, there are...
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Need Cash? Drive With A Bowl Of Water In Your Car
The strange life hack might leave you with more spending cash.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station
The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
How to Heat Up Your Car Faster
Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
The Best and the Worst Time of the Year To Buy a New Car
Whatever your reason for buying a new car -- it's your first set of wheels, your family size has changed or your old vehicle has become a liability -- timing is everything. Although a major part of...
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
