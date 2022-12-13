ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

californiaglobe.com

Judge Rules Major Part of a California Gun Control Bill Is Blocked

United States District Court for the Southern District of California Judge Roger Benitez ruled on Friday that a major part of a California gun bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in July should be blocked, invalidating roughly half the bill. The bill in question, AB 1594, is essentially a gun...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

New California Laws to Know in 2023

The end of the year marks the beginning of several new laws in California. Hundreds of new laws were passed by the State Assembly and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, and many go into effect on New Year's Day in the nation's most populous state. They include matters of reproductive rights, worker protections and pay, the climate and environment, housing, health and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

These new California laws take effect January 2023

By Alexa Mae Asperin Published December 9, 2022 9:30 AM Updated December 12, 2022, 9:04 AM LOS ANGELES - California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023. Abortion (AB-2223) It protects a woman or pregnant person who chooses to end a pregnancy The post These new California laws take effect January 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

132 cited in joint traffic enforcement operation: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol conducted a joint traffic enforcement operation Wednesday, targeting speeding drivers, and over 100 citations were issued. A total of 132 citations were written out to drivers caught driving over the speed limit by BPD's and CHP's respective...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Man donates toy patrol cars to Fresno County Sheriff's Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man donated over 100 handmade wooden toy patrol cars to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Dec 15. Michael Vogt, 77, is a woodworker and retired software engineer. In his free time, Vogt creates wooden toys for children who have been in traumatic situations. He creates patrol cars to help children have a positive relationship with law enforcement.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man killed in crash with parked vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 24-year-old man that was killed when his vehicle crashed into parked vehicles in south Bakersfield last week. Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, Patrick Daniel Castellon, of Bakersfield was driving in the 7700 block of Granite Peak Street,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels

Under a decade's-old program, people with solar panels can get paid by their power companies by sharing excess solar energy they don't need, leading some solar homes to pay minimal electric bills. That's led to criticism that rooftop solar customers aren't paying their fair share into the rest of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

David Shepard demands recount in State Senate race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Melissa Hurtado was sworn into the California State Senate on Saturday after an extremely close race. However, her opponent David Shepard officially requested a recount in all four counties under Senate District 16, which include Kern, Kings, Fresno and Tulare County. Shepard said Tulare County...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Toy giveaways around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP schedule DUI & driver's license checkpoint on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 16 at an unincorporated location in Bakersfield. The checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., the next morning. Officers will be looking for drivers with signs of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
nbc16.com

California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied

OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Final 10 ballots in Nov. general election to be counted this Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The final 10 ballots in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election are pending but will be processed Dec. 17, 2022 at the Kern County Elections Office, according to Mary Bedard, Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk in a statement. The general election votes were certified Dec. 8,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Bakersfield Now

North High student assaults campus security employee: KHSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A campus security employee at North High School was assaulted by a student Friday, according to a Kern High School District official. The employee was assaulted when they were trying to break up a fight, said KHSD. According to Erin Briscoe, Public Information and Communications...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

