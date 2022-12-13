Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
Judge Rules Major Part of a California Gun Control Bill Is Blocked
United States District Court for the Southern District of California Judge Roger Benitez ruled on Friday that a major part of a California gun bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in July should be blocked, invalidating roughly half the bill. The bill in question, AB 1594, is essentially a gun...
NBC Los Angeles
New California Laws to Know in 2023
The end of the year marks the beginning of several new laws in California. Hundreds of new laws were passed by the State Assembly and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, and many go into effect on New Year's Day in the nation's most populous state. They include matters of reproductive rights, worker protections and pay, the climate and environment, housing, health and more.
One California County Attempts To Create Their Own State
'Everybody outside this county thinks we are the wild, wild West.'
These new California laws take effect January 2023
By Alexa Mae Asperin Published December 9, 2022 9:30 AM Updated December 12, 2022, 9:04 AM LOS ANGELES - California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023. Abortion (AB-2223) It protects a woman or pregnant person who chooses to end a pregnancy The post These new California laws take effect January 2023 appeared first on KION546.
Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
Bakersfield Now
Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
Bakersfield Now
132 cited in joint traffic enforcement operation: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol conducted a joint traffic enforcement operation Wednesday, targeting speeding drivers, and over 100 citations were issued. A total of 132 citations were written out to drivers caught driving over the speed limit by BPD's and CHP's respective...
Bakersfield Channel
Man donates toy patrol cars to Fresno County Sheriff's Office
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man donated over 100 handmade wooden toy patrol cars to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Dec 15. Michael Vogt, 77, is a woodworker and retired software engineer. In his free time, Vogt creates wooden toys for children who have been in traumatic situations. He creates patrol cars to help children have a positive relationship with law enforcement.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man killed in crash with parked vehicles
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 24-year-old man that was killed when his vehicle crashed into parked vehicles in south Bakersfield last week. Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, Patrick Daniel Castellon, of Bakersfield was driving in the 7700 block of Granite Peak Street,...
Bakersfield Now
California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels
Under a decade's-old program, people with solar panels can get paid by their power companies by sharing excess solar energy they don't need, leading some solar homes to pay minimal electric bills. That's led to criticism that rooftop solar customers aren't paying their fair share into the rest of the...
Bakersfield Now
David Shepard demands recount in State Senate race
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Melissa Hurtado was sworn into the California State Senate on Saturday after an extremely close race. However, her opponent David Shepard officially requested a recount in all four counties under Senate District 16, which include Kern, Kings, Fresno and Tulare County. Shepard said Tulare County...
Toy giveaways around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
California Highway Patrol to hold DUI Checkpoint in Bakersfield
The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint locally on Friday, December 16th.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
Bakersfield Now
CHP schedule DUI & driver's license checkpoint on Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 16 at an unincorporated location in Bakersfield. The checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., the next morning. Officers will be looking for drivers with signs of...
nbc16.com
California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied
OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
Bakersfield Now
Final 10 ballots in Nov. general election to be counted this Saturday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The final 10 ballots in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election are pending but will be processed Dec. 17, 2022 at the Kern County Elections Office, according to Mary Bedard, Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk in a statement. The general election votes were certified Dec. 8,...
Jalopnik
A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers
The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
Bakersfield Now
North High student assaults campus security employee: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A campus security employee at North High School was assaulted by a student Friday, according to a Kern High School District official. The employee was assaulted when they were trying to break up a fight, said KHSD. According to Erin Briscoe, Public Information and Communications...
