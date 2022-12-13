Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians to offer another free concert
Following the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s cancellation of this weekend’s holiday concerts, musicians have announced a free concert featuring Fort Wayne native and Nashville recording artist Addison Agen. The Philharmonic’s decision to cancel concerts is due to the musicians' continued strike amid failed contract negotiations. Musicians and management...
WBOI Presents: New Tech Academy's "Rock The Vote!" 2022
On this episode of WBOI Presents, you’ll hear a two-part series highlighting this year’s Rock The Vote collaboration between New Tech Academy at Wayne High School and 89.1 WBOI. The program has been led by New Tech instructor Robert Haddad over the years. It’s a civics project that...
An Southwest Allen County Schools at-large seat decided in recount
Southwest Allen County Schools saw a recount today for one of two at-Large seats up for election in November. The public recount was held Friday morning in the Rousseau Center, following approval by an Allen County Superior Court judge. Incumbent candidate Doug Copley filed for the recount after losing his...
Allen County Commissioners approve new fire districts
Allen County Commissioners passed all four ordinances for the creation and expansion of four fire districts in the county. Proponents for these new districts say they are necessary because of a drop in volunteerism, inflation driving up the cost of equipment, and 9-1-1 calls being higher than normal. Officials say...
Police videos of Mayor Tom Henry's arrest released
It’s been two months since Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was arrested for OWI. In that time, Henry has publicly apologized, pleaded guilty, and been sentenced in court but has not released the arrest report nor the video of his arrest. After the State Public Access Counselor got involved,...
Allen County Council approves purchase of new jail site
On Thursday, the Allen County Council agreed to allow the commissioners to purchase their preferred site for a new jail. Last month, the commissioners settled on 2911 Meyer Road as the property for the new county correctional center. The property features 300,000 square-feet of existing structures and an additional 70 acres of undeveloped land.
