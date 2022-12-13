Jamestown Reveals New Details About Signal House: Multi-Family Rental Building Designed For Active Adults & 55+ Community

Read full article on original website
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
wxxinews.org
Plan to make former Hotel Cadillac into accessible downtown housing comes into focus
Plans for the former Hotel Cadillac in downtown Rochester are taking shape, with developers eying a summer 2023 construction start. The idea remains to convert the stubbornly problematic, but historic, century-old building into 42 affordable apartments. What’s new is the focus. The future Fine Arts Building Lofts, as it...
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York
When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
penfield.org
Structural update on Clark Road barn located on Shadow Pines property
During the December 14 Penfield Town Board Work Session, the Town Board was made aware of recent structural damage to the interior of the Clark Road Barn including the collapse of the southeast corner of the barn floor into the basement. The structure is located on Clark Road on the...
wdkx.com
More Information Released About The Mass Shooting At Rochester Airbnb
A mass shooting that happened earlier this week in Rochester at an Airbnb on Atlantic Ave that involved 5 people being shot, one being fatal. As more details come out reports are saying the house where the shooting happened was rented as an Airbnb to film a music video. There’s...
‘Could’ve been avoided’: Next steps for Rochester Airbnb after shooting
It turns out, neighbors had concerns about the property before the tragedy occurred, and now have questions about the future of the property, and the rules going forward.
Rochester Housing Authority hosts holiday luncheon for seniors
In addition to the dinner, the event will feature raffles, dancing, and live music provided by a choir organized by the senior residents.
New synthetic ice rink unveiled at Ontario Beach Park
Bello will be joined by former Buffalo Sabres player Don Luce.
Police: 50-year-old shot on Rogers Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 50-year-old man was shot Saturday morning on Rogers Avenue in Rochester at around 8 a.m. Witnesses told officers they saw a dark colored vehicle leaving the area. Then officers located the victim on Herald Street. According to the RPD, the victim was shot […]
Anthony Costello’s unsettled legacy
In a blow to the long-troubled Anthony Costello estate, an anticipated $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex has fallen through. As the Rochester Beacon previously reported, the Brighton medical office complex, which houses UR Medicine’s largest concentration of outpatient facilities, was set to be acquired by Blue Sky Real Estate Services & Development, a New York City-based firm specializing in management of medical campuses.
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
NEW YORK (WETM) – Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags. Signs at the Horseheads and Painted Post Walmart locations announced that all New York Stores will stop providing […]
The Greatest Heist in Upstate New York History?
In the words of Eazy-E, "It's all about makin' that GTA." In what may be the greatest heist in Upstate New York history which, let's be honest, isn't saying much at all, 12 cars were stolen from Hertz Rental Cars in Gates. For the rental company, this really hertz. But who could be so dastardly? This took a team of at least five, according to the police.
RPD investigates burglary after truck crashes into store on Maple St.
The security footage revealed that the suspect driving the truck got out and then stole items inside the store before driving away.
NewsChannel 36
Concerned Parents Raise Bullying Concerns at Elmira School District Meeting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Concerned parents addressed the Elmira City School Board – claiming that their children are being bullied. During the Wednesday evening meeting, some parents in attendance shared their grievances about the safety of their children at school and bullying allegations. Norm Fenton is concerned for his...
Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages
(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
13 WHAM
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
waynetimes.com
Ron Holdraker's sure fire method for staying out of jail
Okay, I don’t usually go out on a limb for this, but I am going to give you the ‘Ron Holdraker’s sure-fire method for staying out of jail’, or at least from getting arrested. Now, pay attention, these words of wisdom come after years of study...
ithaca.com
Ithaca’s Most Famous Restaurant Starts a New Chapter
Thirty years ago I wrote the first of what has turned out to be a half dozen reviews of Moosewood restaurant. When I wrote my first review there were eight co-owner/managers. A few years later that number had increased to 19, a seemingly awkward number to make a smoothly running management team. Now there are just three, none from the original group.
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
DEC police bust Staten Island poacher in Oswego County who says he didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’
On Oct. 28, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officers ticketed a Staten Island man for illegally shooting a deer with a muzzleloader in his friend’s yard in the town of Richland. Acting on a tip, an ECO canvassing the area found the man hanging out with...
Two occupied residences struck by gunfire in separate incidents in Rochester
RPD asks anyone with information on either of these two incidents are asked to call 911.
