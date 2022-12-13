ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown Reveals New Details About Signal House: Multi-Family Rental Building Designed For Active Adults & 55+ Community

Power 93.7 WBLK

Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York

When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
BATAVIA, NY
penfield.org

Structural update on Clark Road barn located on Shadow Pines property

During the December 14 Penfield Town Board Work Session, the Town Board was made aware of recent structural damage to the interior of the Clark Road Barn including the collapse of the southeast corner of the barn floor into the basement. The structure is located on Clark Road on the...
PENFIELD, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: 50-year-old shot on Rogers Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 50-year-old man was shot Saturday morning on Rogers Avenue in Rochester at around 8 a.m. Witnesses told officers they saw a dark colored vehicle leaving the area. Then officers located the victim on Herald Street. According to the RPD, the victim was shot […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Anthony Costello’s unsettled legacy

In a blow to the long-troubled Anthony Costello estate, an anticipated $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex has fallen through. As the Rochester Beacon previously reported, the Brighton medical office complex, which houses UR Medicine’s largest concentration of outpatient facilities, was set to be acquired by Blue Sky Real Estate Services & Development, a New York City-based firm specializing in management of medical campuses.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The Greatest Heist in Upstate New York History?

In the words of Eazy-E, "It's all about makin' that GTA." In what may be the greatest heist in Upstate New York history which, let's be honest, isn't saying much at all, 12 cars were stolen from Hertz Rental Cars in Gates. For the rental company, this really hertz. But who could be so dastardly? This took a team of at least five, according to the police.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Concerned Parents Raise Bullying Concerns at Elmira School District Meeting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Concerned parents addressed the Elmira City School Board – claiming that their children are being bullied. During the Wednesday evening meeting, some parents in attendance shared their grievances about the safety of their children at school and bullying allegations. Norm Fenton is concerned for his...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages

(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

House engulfed in flames in Ontario County

Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Ron Holdraker's sure fire method for staying out of jail

Okay, I don’t usually go out on a limb for this, but I am going to give you the ‘Ron Holdraker’s sure-fire method for staying out of jail’, or at least from getting arrested. Now, pay attention, these words of wisdom come after years of study...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca’s Most Famous Restaurant Starts a New Chapter

Thirty years ago I wrote the first of what has turned out to be a half dozen reviews of Moosewood restaurant. When I wrote my first review there were eight co-owner/managers. A few years later that number had increased to 19, a seemingly awkward number to make a smoothly running management team. Now there are just three, none from the original group.
ITHACA, NY

