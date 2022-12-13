Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
JLL leases 30K-SF at Bobby Zar’s 1450 Broadway in Midtown
JLL announced that it has leased nearly 30,000-square-feet of office space in a series of transactions at 1450 Broadway, the 42-story Bryant Park property owned by ZG Capital and 90% occupied by a variety of technology, media and financial tenants. In the largest deal, fintech leader WorkFusion leased 13,327-square-feet across...
Lendlease Closes $360 Million Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Brooklyn
Lendlease, a leading global real estate and investment management group, and joint venture partner Aware Super, one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds, today announced the closing of a $360 million construction loan for the development of 1 Java Street in New York. The 36-story, 834-apartment multifamily development will rise along the Greenpoint waterfront in Brooklyn.
PNC Bank relocates corporate office to amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center
Theta Holding Company, LP, and JLL announced that they have closed two office leasing transactions totalling 32,015 square feet at the amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls, NJ. PNC Bank has signed an 11-year lease for 26,117-square-feet of office space across the entire 10th floor of the property in...
One United Nations Park and BLADE Partner to Offer $50,000 Air Travel Incentive for Penthouse Buyers
One United Nations Park, the luxury residential tower in Midtown East located at 695 First Avenue, announced today that in addition to the building achieving 70% sold, the new development will now offer buyers of the premium residences a $50,000 credit with BLADE, the premier global urban air mobility platform. Buyers of the remaining four penthouse residences at One United Nations Park can utilize the credit for any BLADE service or product and the credit will never expire.
Landsea Homes Presents Final Opportunities to Own at FÖRENA
Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, along with DNA Development, a privately held, vertically integrated real estate investment and development company based in New York City, announced today that only two residences remain at FÖRENA, a Scandinavian-inspired condominium building located at the northeast corner of Sixth Avenue and 14th Street in Downtown Manhattan. The development is more than 90% sold.
Newmark Retail Signs Three Tenants to FiDi’s 185 Broadway
Newmark Retail announces that it has secured three new leases at 185 Broadway in Manhattan’s Financial District on behalf of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord. The leases, to tenants One Medical, Wells Fargo and T-Mobile, total 12,228 square feet. Newmark’s Vice Chairman Ariel Schuster, Senior Managing Director Ross Berkowitz, Director Mitch Heifetz and Associate Director Jason Wecker represented the landlord on all three transactions.
Renowned Art Gallery White Cube Signs 3.122 SF Lease at RFR’s 980 Madison
RFR announced today that White Cube, one of the world’s leading contemporary art galleries, has committed to 3,122 square feet of space at 980 Madison. The space will be used for executive offices and private gallery showings. Located in Manhattan’s exclusive Upper East Side neighborhood, 980 Madison Avenue is...
Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul Announce Groundbreaking for Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Development in Brooklyn’s East New York
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Logan Fountain, a mixed-use project developed under the 2016 East New York rezoning, that will transform a defunct gas station into affordable housing units, transitional housing for homeless families, and new retail space. “Projects like Logan Fountain are...
Houlihan Lawrence Welcomes The TurnKey Team to Represent The New Eastchester, NY Office
Houlihan Lawrence is excited to announce its continued commitment to servicing the communities north of New York City by partnering with TurnKey Realty Group and opening a new office in Eastchester, NY. Centrally located at 419 White Plains Road, the Eastchester office will be home to The TurnKey Team at...
