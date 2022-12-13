ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ coach shares thoughts on newcomer’s first game

The Kansas City Chiefs recently signed Brandon Williams, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle, to their roster. His first game as a Chiefs was on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. On Thursday defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was asked how he thought Williams played in his debut game. “Yeah! I tell...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

NFL free live streams: How to watch 2022 Saturday games online without cable

We have reached that point in the calendar where there are no more college football Saturdays. Bowl season is here, and that leaves football fans without consistent entertainment on the first day of the weekend. Fear not, as the NFL has you covered. In Weeks 15 and 16, the league...
Sporting News

Hornets coach Steve Clifford blasts players' defensive performance after loss: 'We are playing no defense'

Hornets coach Steve Clifford has seen enough. Following a fourth straight game in which his team allowed 120 or more points, Clifford used his postgame press conference to rip the players' defensive effort. The Hornets fell to 7-21 on Wednesday with a 141-134 overtime home loss to the Pistons, which led to the rant by a frustrated Clifford.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sporting News

College football bowl schedule today: TV channels, start times to watch FBS, FCS, Division II & III games

The college football regular season may be over, but there is still plenty of meaningful left to play — at every level of the sport. Indeed, this weekend's slate of games features not only the first games of the 2022-23 bowl season, but also the FCS playoff semifinal matchups, Celebration Bowl and championship games for both Division II and III.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy