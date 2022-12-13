Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
atozsports.com
Why Tyreek Hill looks extremely foolish after his latest comments about the Chiefs
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, made some comments this week that made him look extremely foolish. Hill recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and he explained why he wanted to...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ coach shares thoughts on newcomer’s first game
The Kansas City Chiefs recently signed Brandon Williams, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle, to their roster. His first game as a Chiefs was on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. On Thursday defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was asked how he thought Williams played in his debut game. “Yeah! I tell...
Rapoport: Steve Keim’s future as Cardinals GM ‘in doubt’ and ‘up in air’
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim has stepped away from his duties on an indefinite, health-related leave of absence. Citing law and wanting to give Keim privacy, the team left the reasoning for his absence at that. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added vague details on Thursday,...
atozsports.com
Texans’ QB sounds like he probably hasn’t watched much film on the Chiefs based on latest quote
The Houston Texans’ quarterback Davis Mills sounds like he hasn’t watched much tape on the Kansas City Chiefs based on his recent comments. And based on the record, I don’t know if Mills has watched much film on anyone but the Texans. This matchup on Sunday is...
Sporting News
How Louisville will rely on Deion Branch, skeleton coaching staff vs. Cincinnati in Fenway Bowl
Louisville and Cincinnati are set to face off in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday in Boston, but the college football coaching carousel has left the Cardinals' staff dismantled ahead of the game. In a unique turn of events, Scott Satterfield left Louisville to become Cincinnati's head coach less than 24...
Sporting News
Seahawks draft picks 2023: Who the Seahawks may take in first round with Broncos' No. 2 pick
The Seattle Seahawks have found themselves in an incredible position this season. They've surpassed expectations and are playing for the NFC West in December. And they're still likely to find themselves with a top five draft pick next year because of the horrendous season the Denver Broncos are having following the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade.
Chiefs offensive line coach to face son who plays for Houston Texas
Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck will be seeing his son, Charlie Heck, across the field on Sunday.
Sporting News
NFL free live streams: How to watch 2022 Saturday games online without cable
We have reached that point in the calendar where there are no more college football Saturdays. Bowl season is here, and that leaves football fans without consistent entertainment on the first day of the weekend. Fear not, as the NFL has you covered. In Weeks 15 and 16, the league...
Sporting News
Hornets coach Steve Clifford blasts players' defensive performance after loss: 'We are playing no defense'
Hornets coach Steve Clifford has seen enough. Following a fourth straight game in which his team allowed 120 or more points, Clifford used his postgame press conference to rip the players' defensive effort. The Hornets fell to 7-21 on Wednesday with a 141-134 overtime home loss to the Pistons, which led to the rant by a frustrated Clifford.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 15 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final four weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 15.
Sporting News
College football bowl schedule today: TV channels, start times to watch FBS, FCS, Division II & III games
The college football regular season may be over, but there is still plenty of meaningful left to play — at every level of the sport. Indeed, this weekend's slate of games features not only the first games of the 2022-23 bowl season, but also the FCS playoff semifinal matchups, Celebration Bowl and championship games for both Division II and III.
Comments / 2