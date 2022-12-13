Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Alton, New Hampshire, Woman Hit by Truck on Spaulding Turnpike Dies
The person who was struck by a tractor that crossed onto the opposite lane of travel on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon was identified as an Alton woman. New Hampshire State Police said the southbound truck driven by Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, went over the guardrail near Exit 6 and hit the 2022 Acura and a 2016 Honda Accord headed north around 2:40 p.m. A third vehicle went into the guardrail to avoid the truck.
Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Dead After Being Thrown From Jeep
The driver of a Jeep Wrangler was killed when he was ejected during a rollover in Rochester Thursday night. Rochester Police said the Jeep went off Estes Road between Dry Hill Road and Gear Road around 9 p.m. The driver, a 24-year-old Rochester man, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Amtrak Downeaster in Exeter, NH
A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Exeter Thursday morning in an apparent death by suicide. The incident involving Amtrak Downeaster 681 happened on the CSX tracks at the Front Street crossing just south of the Exeter train station, according to Amtrak. The train left Boston's North Station at 8:50 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Exeter at 10 a.m. Its final destination is Brunswick, Maine, at 12:10 p.m.
NH Traffic Alert: Spaulding Turnpike to Temporarily Close Tuesday
The Spaulding Turnpike will close early Tuesday afternoon to allow for further investigation of Monday afternoon's fatal crash. The highway will be closed in both directions between Exit 6 (Routes 9 and 108) in Dover and Exit 7 (Route 125) in Rochester between noon and 2 p.m. New Hampshire State...
UPDATE: Crash Closes Northbound Spaulding Turnpike, 1 Dead
UPDATE: The story was updated to show one person has died. One person has died in a crash that closed the northbound Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon in Dover. The closure north of the Little Bay Bridge caused multi-mile delays in both directions. The left lane was closed on the southbound side after the crash, but the lanes were completely closed around 5 p.m. north of Exit 7 for Route 108.
NH Silver Alert Issued for Man Missing in Concord
A Silver Alert was issued in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning for a man in the early stages of dementia who left Concord Hospital but did not return to pick up his wife. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Fehrs, 72, left the hospital shortly after midnight early Wednesday...
Snow? Rain? It All Depends On Where You Were Friday
How much snow was left on the ground from the Friday and Saturday nor'easter depended on where you were. According to the National Weather Service in Gray Maine's snow totals Durham received over three inches of snow, Somersworth and Rochester received between five and six inches. Northwood received 9.2 inches and Deerfield 9 inches.
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
One Man Killed, Another Seriously Injured in I-293 Crashes
Speed contributed to a tragic night on two New Hampshire highways with one person killed on Interstate 293 and another seriously injured when their vehicle flipped over near a ramp onto Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe slammed into a tree around 1:10 a.m....
Rye, New Hampshire, Home Damaged by Fire
Firefighters were able to stop a fire from spreading to an addition of a Rye home Sunday night. Heavy fire was coming from the single family home on Long John Road as firefighters arrived around 10 p.m., according to Fire Chief Mark Cotreau. The chief credited "quick, aggressive firefighting work" to bring the fire under control and stop its spread.
11 Arrested, 193 stopped in Portsmouth, NH DUI Saturation Patrol
Friday night and early Saturday morning were busy for New Hamshire State Police and Portsmouth Police during a DUI saturation patrol which led to 193 traffic stops including 11 arrests and a wrong-way drunk driver. The patrol announced earlier in the week was part of an initiative funded by the...
Family Needs Help After Everything Lost to Plaistow, NH Condo Fire
A GoFundMe fund has been created to help a Plaistow family that lost everything in a wind-whipped condo fire. The fire inside one of four units in a building on Newton Road broke out around 2:40 p.m. on December 2. While the Plaistow Fire Department and other departments brought the fire under control in 34 minutes and kept it contained to the one unit it was enough time to destroy everything inside.
A White or Green Friday for the Seacoast? And What About Christmas?
Friday's nor'easter is not the storm for Seacoast snow lovers, as it's expected to be a mostly rain event. A low pressure will develop along the mid-Atlantic coast Thursday and then move northeast towards the New England coast Friday into Saturday, according to National Weather Service Jon Palmer in Gray, Maine.
4 Maine Maritime Academy Students Killed in Crash
Four Maine Maritime Academy died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning including one from York County. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
Maine Maritime Academy Student From York Remembered After Crash
A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning, including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
These 5 Cars and Trucks Banned in New England May Surprise You
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Some of the most well known kinds of cars aren't allowed here in New England. Literally, they're illegal to own here. I discovered this while researching why our Boston Car Show is cancelled again for the third year in a row. I knew there were cars we didn't have, but I never realized that were from makes we have here.
Remember This Throwback Christmas Advertisement for Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's learn more about Benson's Wild Animal Farm. Even though this park has been closed since 1987,...
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
Well, This is One Way to Take Care of a Cheating Partner in Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Oh, the sweet smell and taste of revenge. However you've heard this saying before, the point is that revenge is sweet. Whether it's a temporary fix or not, it feels good at the moment and maybe even helps resolve some pain.
WATCH: Funny TikTok Shows MA College Students Wiping Out on the Ice After First Snow of the Season
Ah yes, we've officially reached that time of year. The first snow has arrived for many of us here in New England, and among the baggage that comes with our brutal winters, including piles of snow to shovel and frigid cars to defrost, comes everyone's worst enemy: ice. Whether you're...
