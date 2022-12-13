Clouds will build from the southwest to the northeast Sunday afternoon as the high pressure departs to the east and low level moisture associated with a coastal low developing over the western Gulf of Mexico moves into Crossroads. Rain chances will increase as the low moves into the lower and central Texas coast Sunday night into Monday morning. Scattered to widespread showers will encompass most of the Crossroads by Monday morning. The low will then move across the Upper Texas coast.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO