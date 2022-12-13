Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release: ‘Don’t Worry, The Page Is Still Up!’
In a message posted to the same Fantime page that allegedly got her fired from WWE this week, Mandy Rose issued a statement on her exit from the company. She wrote (via Fightful): “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!“
WWE Tribute to the Troops Results & Clips
WWE aired their latest Tribute to the Troops event today on local FOX affiliates, which was taped on November 17 in Indianapolis. Here are the results, via WWE.com:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina & Emma. * Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet def. Imperium.
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
Super Crazy Shares Photos of Himself With Fellow ECW Originals At Convention
Super Crazy posted a photo to Twitter featuring himself with several other ECW originals, together again at a convention. In addition to Super Crazy, the talent list includes The Sandman, 2 Cold Scorpio, The Blue Meanie, Lance Storm, Rhino, Juventud Guerrera, Jerry Lynn, Bill Alfonso, Sabu, Francine, Tommy Rich, Pitbull Gary Wolfe and Shane Douglas.
Note On Who Alex Riley Trained With For In-Ring Return
As previously reported, Alex Riley made his return to pro wrestling at a Create-A-Pro event last week, teaming with Tyrus against VBU. Fightful reports that Riley trained at the Create-A-Pro academy in order to get ready for his return. He was referred to the facility by Tyrus and has since worked with Jay Lethal, Big Kon and David Mercury. Tyrus has been helping with his return quite a bit.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.17.22 – Rey Mysterio Is Cleared To Return, Hit Row Are Ready For The Usos, and More!
-Megan Morant is in the back and welcomes us to the show. Our lineup today: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Hit Row, and Rey Mysterio. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the biggest story coming out of SmackDown: John Cena will return to team with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Dec 30th SmackDown. Nice that they referenced Cena’s streak of having a 1 match a year it’s cool they found a way to keep that alive.
WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air on December 20 and 27. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom, who hit him with a moonsault after the match. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the...
WWE News: Raw Headed to Chicago In April, New Live Event, Vengeance Day Tickets On Sale
– WWE is headed to Chicago in April for an episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that the April 24th, 2023 episode will take place at the Allstate Arena. – The site also notes that a Road to Wrestlemania live event is set for Fargo, North Dakota on March 18th. –...
Eric Bischoff On His Conflicts With John Gaburick In TNA, Eventually Leaving Company
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the end of his tenure in TNA. Bischoff talked about John Gabriuck coming to TNA and his refusal to report to him leading to his departure from TNA. Below are some highlights. On realizing when john “Big” Gaburick came to...
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.16.22
We are just over a month away from the Royal Rumble and it’s time for a pretty big title match on the way there. This week will see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Title against World Cup winner Ricochet, which should make for a solid main event. Other than that, Roman Reigns is here so let’s get to it.
Backstage Update on Talent Previously Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble
– As previously reported, it was reported by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier this week that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (aka former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane) was rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 next month. According to an update by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated, “As of today, there is nothing to the idea of KAIRI wrestling in the Royal Rumble.”
WWE NXT House Show Results 12.16.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Headlines
– WWE NXT was back for a live house show last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) beat Dani Palmer & Kayden Carter. * Dijak beat Hank Walker. *...
Action Andretti Talks About Taking On Chris Jericho At AEW Dynamite
In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Action Andretti shared some details about his recent match against Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite (per Fightful). He also commented on how the rest of the talent at AEW reacted to his victory upset. You can read a few highlights from Andretti and listen to the complete episode below.
NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
Dan the Dad on Being Labeled as an Unsafe Worker
– During a recent interview with Fightful recently spoke to Dan the Dad on being called an “unsafe worker” by fans. Below are some highlights:. Dan the Dad on checking on Toa Liona after ROH Final Batte: “It’s my first incident being accused of being an unsafe worker, but I think Toa is okay. I did reach out to him to make sure to apologize for working stiff on Dark. I think he’s alright, he won the Six-Man Tag Team Championships, so he’s having a better week. He got his comeuppance on me if you saw the whole match, you saw he squished me in the corner. He’s okay, he’s a good guy.”
NJPW Announces Guidelines For Crowd Noise At Upcoming Events
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the guidelines for crowd noise at Wrestle Kingdom and other events in the Tokyo Dome. They include:. * Chants for wrestlers, boos and cheers (at a normal length) are allowed at full capacity. * ‘Call and response’, cheering catchphrases (De! Ja! Pon! Kaze ni...
AEW Dynamite Numbers Increase for Winter Is Coming, Higher Than Previous Year
– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the Nielsen television numbers for last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up across the board from last week’s show. Also, Dynamite drew slightly higher numbers than last year’s Winter Is Coming show. Last year’s Winter Is...
Various News: Brian Myers Chats With Renee Paquette, Details on Tonight’s Wrestling Open
– Wrestler Brian Bmyers is the guest on The Sessions this week:. You may know Brian Myers from his time in WWE as Curt Hawkins, but this longtime industry veteran has added podcaster and teacher to his extensive résumé, and “The Prince of Queens” is on The Sessions to chat about the lessons learned throughout his remarkable career. Find out how he battles entitlement in his students, how he and Matt Cardona sold Edge on the idea of working together, and how his most famous WWE storyline came together by accident and ended in a hometown WrestleMania moment.
Hardcore Brawl Added To MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling has announced a hardcore brawl between Mance Warner and Rickey Shane Page for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Major League Wrestling today announced a Hardcore Matchf eaturing Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page at MLW Blood...
Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s House of Glory Revelations, Low Ki Faces KENTA, This Week’s NWA Powerrr
– House of Glory has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Revelations event in Queens, New York:. * HOG Heavyweight Championship: Fatu (C) vs. Nick Aldis. * HOG Tag Team Championship: 2 out of 3 Falls (2nd & 3rd Fall will be NO DQ!) * The Briscoes ( Jay...
