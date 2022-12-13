Read full article on original website
WIBW
Guilty pleas reached in 2021 Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in a 2021 homicide. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says Isaiah Krainbill entered guilty pleas Friday for second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. Krainbill was charged in the August 2021 death of James Epps. Topeka Police...
WIBW
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
WIBW
Pine Ridge Prep picks up bikes for students’ Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 4-year-old’s at Pine Ridge Prep School will see these bikes on Christmas morning thanks to Blue Cross, Blue Shield. Parents got to pick up a bike Friday, as well as some helmets, locks and water bottles. Blue Cross contacted the school to make this donation....
3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
WIBW
New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant option for North Topeka will be opening up next week. Chipotle will be serving up its signature burritos and bowls on North Topeka boulevard, just south of Highway 24. The location includes a “chipot-lane,” a drive-thru which allows customers to pick up digital...
WIBW
$10M bond set for Topeka man accused in Nebraska kidnapping
TOPEKA/OMAHA - (WIBW/WOWT) - The Topeka man accused in the disappearance of an Omaha woman made his first appearance in Nebraska court Friday afternoon. Aldrick Scott, 47, was formally charged with the kidnapping of Cari Allen. He also faces a count of being an accessory to a felony. In court,...
WIBW
One in hospital, one in custody after Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting. The Topeka Police Dept. says they responded to reports of a shooting shortly before. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Brentwood apartments. A little more than 5 minutes later they received reports of...
WIBW
TCALC-Stormont Vail partnership turns up more nurses for region
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There will soon be more healthcare workers in Topeka, thanks to a unique new partnership. Students from the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers completed a Certified Nurse Assistant course, receiving their certificates Friday. Stormont Vail and teamed up to offer the program with several...
WIBW
Downtown Topeka businesses taking part in holiday window display contest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Businesses in Downtown Topeka are competing in a holiday window display contest, leaving it to the public to choose the best one. The winning business will receive a $500 prize, a trophy, and some special promotions from Downtown Topeka Inc. Win or lose, it’s an opportunity...
WIBW
TPD identifies suspect arrested in Wednesday shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the person arrested in a shooting Wednesday night. The Topeka Police Department arrested Alize Lay, 20, for aggravated assault. She has since been released. TPD says Lay shot a woman around 8:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of SW 15th St. The...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office conducts special enforcement efforts over holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we move through the holiday season, authorities are out with special focus in their enforcement efforts. Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail some of the actions his agency is taking. Among them are a targeted effort to catch porch pirates. He said they work with homeowners and delivery companies to place dummy packages on people’s doorsteps. If the package is stolen, they’re able to track is using GPS and, hopefully, nab the culprits. The Sheriff’s mounted posse also is involved in patrols at West Ridge Mall, which also offers an opportunity to interact with the public who might want to approach the horses.
WIBW
Area students can stay warm this winter after KDOT, COMTO donate winterwear
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park Central Elementary School students can now stay nice and warm this winter break after the Kansas Department of Transportation gave the students a winter donation. The students also received a visit from a renowned Kansas City mascot. Representatives from the Kansas Department of Transportation...
WIBW
Ballard says she’s opposed to moving KHP superintendent under AG’s control
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Democrat lawmaker says she is opposed to a Republican proposal to move control of the Kansas Highway Patrol from the governor’s office to the state attorney general’s office. Rep. Barbara Ballard, D-Lawrence, told 13 NEWS on Friday that the Republican proposal is “a...
WIBW
Martial arts instructor gives self-defense advice after Wanamaker assault
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patrick Overbey of Master Overbey’s in Topeka talked with 13 NEWS about how to defend yourself or act as a bystander if you or someone else is caught up in a situation involving assault. This comes after Tuesday’s assault on Huntoon & Wanamaker that sent one person to the hospital.
WIBW
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition has begun on a building in downtown Topeka to make room for a proposed new Mexican restaurant. Crews on Thursday afternoon were continuing their work to demolish a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The building formerly housed the Wrap City Grill before it closed...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. makes changes to keep recycling program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is keeping its curbside recycling program, but at a cost. At their meeting Thursday, commissioners approved a three-month extension with Waste Management to provide the service. Solid Waste Manger Bill Sutton says the goal is to negotiate a longer-term contract later. Commissioners also approved...
WIBW
Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
WIBW
North Lawrence camp to remain open through March 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In an effort to keep residents warm, the City of Lawrence said the North Lawrence campsite will remain open through March 12, 2023. The City of Lawrence says in response to concerns expressed by those who have been living at the temporary support site established over the summer, it has committed to the site’s operation through March 12, 2023.
WIBW
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
