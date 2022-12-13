Read full article on original website
Ex-Cowboys Player Still Can't Believe He Was Traded
The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Switzer with a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the North Carolina product put together some excellent numbers in the return game — averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 25.0 yards per kick return. While Switzer...
3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense
Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
Steelers Have 'Rumors' of Trading Mike Tomlin
Will Mike Tomlin leave the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason?
Jerry Jones Has 2-Word Message About Odell Beckham Jr.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on the team's interest in Odell Beckham Jr. while at the NFL's league meeting this week. Jones made a cryptic comment when asked when a decision will be made on Beckham. "I don’t want to talk about that but stand by," Jones said. "This thing...
NFL World Is Furious With Tyreek Hill's Admission
Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill finally admitted the real reason he decided to leave the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill admitted he didn't receive the amount of targets he wanted to in Kansas City. After the coaching staff promised and then failed to deliver more passes his way, he told his agent he wanted out.
Mike Leach ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame due to NFF rule
The sudden death of Mike Leach brought out a tidal wave of tributes and memories of the head coach who helped innovate the sport of college football while leaving a legacy as a wit and an inquisitive mind who seemed able to hold forth on almost any subject. Leach is credited with helping popularize ...
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
Son Of Longtime College Football Coach Is Transferring
Florida Atlantic quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His decision was made a month after his father was fired as the head coach of the Owls. Now that Taggart has entered the transfer portal, he'll get to explore his options. Taggart received limited playing time this...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit
Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
How Ohio State Coaching Staff Reportedly Reacted To Dylan Raiola's Decommitment
Dylan Raiola's decommitment from Ohio State came as a shock to everyone around the college football world — including the Buckeyes coaching staff. According to Big Ten insider Zack Carpenter, the Ohio State staff was "blindsided" by this sudden decision. "Raiola's decision to decommit is as shocking of a...
Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit
After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Another Michigan Quarterback Has Reportedly Entered Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines have lost yet another quarterback to the 2023 NCAA transfer portal. Alan Bowman, a senior reserve for the Wolverines, reportedly entered his name into the portal on Thursday. On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz was the first to report the news. Bowman spent the first three seasons of his...
Breaking: Drew Brees Lands College Football Job
Drew Brees is ready to give coaching a shot. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated broke the news that the legendary quarterback is being hired as an interim assistant coach at Purdue. Purdue recently lost head coach Jeff Brohm to Louisville. His brother, Brian, will serve as the team's interim coach...
Football World Is Furious With Mississippi State Report
Legendary college football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday night. According to a report on Wednesday, some college football programs have already started to contact Mississippi State players about transferring. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and...
Sports World Praying For Longtime ESPN Announcer's Family
Few hosts, if any, are more synonymous with ESPN than John Buccigross. The longtime ESPN anchor and announcer is one of the most-liked personalities at the company. He's most known for his coverage of hockey, which he excels at, but he's integral to many other parts, as well. Buccigross is...
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season kicked off this week and will be back in full swing on Saturday afternoon. However, today, college football will be going head-to-head with the NFL. That's right, there's a few NFL games on the slate on this Saturday. Three games, in fact, will unfold over...
Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury
Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
Football World Reacts To No. 1 Recruit's Decommitment
Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2024 class, has decommitted from Ohio State. The five-star quarterback from Arizona wants to re-evaluate his options, per On3. Raiola initially committed to Ohio State in May. Now that he has reopened his recruitment, it could be a while before he announced his next move.
