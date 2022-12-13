Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release: ‘Don’t Worry, The Page Is Still Up!’
In a message posted to the same Fantime page that allegedly got her fired from WWE this week, Mandy Rose issued a statement on her exit from the company. She wrote (via Fightful): “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!“
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.17.22 – Rey Mysterio Is Cleared To Return, Hit Row Are Ready For The Usos, and More!
-Megan Morant is in the back and welcomes us to the show. Our lineup today: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Hit Row, and Rey Mysterio. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the biggest story coming out of SmackDown: John Cena will return to team with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Dec 30th SmackDown. Nice that they referenced Cena’s streak of having a 1 match a year it’s cool they found a way to keep that alive.
Backstage Update on Talent Previously Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble
– As previously reported, it was reported by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier this week that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (aka former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane) was rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 next month. According to an update by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated, “As of today, there is nothing to the idea of KAIRI wrestling in the Royal Rumble.”
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 12.16.22
We’re almost done with the year and the interesting point here came from Tony Khan, who promised to put in some more effort on this show. I’m not sure what that is going to mean, but the card certainly does look to be a bit bigger than usual. That might not last beyond a week or two, but I’ll take what I can get. Let’s get to it.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Action Andretti Talks About Taking On Chris Jericho At AEW Dynamite
In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Action Andretti shared some details about his recent match against Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite (per Fightful). He also commented on how the rest of the talent at AEW reacted to his victory upset. You can read a few highlights from Andretti and listen to the complete episode below.
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.16.22
We are just over a month away from the Royal Rumble and it’s time for a pretty big title match on the way there. This week will see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Title against World Cup winner Ricochet, which should make for a solid main event. Other than that, Roman Reigns is here so let’s get to it.
Matt Hardy Discusses Storyline With Ethan Page, Says ‘Something Is About to Emerge’
– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed his current AEW storyline with Ethan Page, and he noted that it “feels like something is about to emerge from within” him. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Matt Hardy on Ethan Page:...
David McLane Explains Why WOW – Women of Wrestling Isn’t Ready to Tour Yet
– During a recent interview with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, WOW – Women of Wrestling founder and CEO David McLane discussed the future of the company, why WOW isn’t ready to tour at the moment, and more. Below are some highlights, via Fightful:. David McLane on...
GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results 12.16.22: Nick Gage vs. Tony Deppen in Headliner
– GCW returned for Amerikaz Most Wanted last night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The event streamed live on FITE+. Below are some results, per Fightful:. * Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel beat Titus Alexander, Cole Radrick, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Nick Wayne. * Starboy Charlie...
Various News: Athena Set to Defend ROH Women’s Title Next Month, Impact Wrestling Video Highlights
– Prestige Wrestling announced that Athena will defend her newly won Ring of Honor (ROH) Women’s Championship against Miyu Yamashita on January 21, 2023 at Prestige’s Vendetta show. The event will be held at The Glass House in Pomona, California. The card will stream live on IWTV. You...
WWE News: Raw Headed to Chicago In April, New Live Event, Vengeance Day Tickets On Sale
– WWE is headed to Chicago in April for an episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that the April 24th, 2023 episode will take place at the Allstate Arena. – The site also notes that a Road to Wrestlemania live event is set for Fargo, North Dakota on March 18th. –...
Eric Bischoff On His Conflicts With John Gaburick In TNA, Eventually Leaving Company
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the end of his tenure in TNA. Bischoff talked about John Gabriuck coming to TNA and his refusal to report to him leading to his departure from TNA. Below are some highlights. On realizing when john “Big” Gaburick came to...
Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s House of Glory Revelations, Low Ki Faces KENTA, This Week’s NWA Powerrr
– House of Glory has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Revelations event in Queens, New York:. * HOG Heavyweight Championship: Fatu (C) vs. Nick Aldis. * HOG Tag Team Championship: 2 out of 3 Falls (2nd & 3rd Fall will be NO DQ!) * The Briscoes ( Jay...
411’s This is Awesome Report: Most Awesome Wrestling Games
-I have been waiting for this one since they announced it was the next episode nearly a month ago. Just as a bit of a backstory, I am massive fan of video games. I was born in 81 and basically grew up on video games and a lot of that is due to my mother. She loves video games as well and to this day still plays any new edition of Legend of Zelda. She is patiently waiting for Breath of the Wild 2 in May. Because of that I grew up with Atari and then Nintendo. My mom was up until 4 AM beating Super Mario Bros the day of her wedding to my step-dad back in 1988. We always had a competition of who could beat Zelda first and she beat the original before I did (actually, I still haven’t thought I am in the final dungeon). She also beat BOTW before I did, but every game in between was me. The other systems that I have had and in most case still have: Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo (Link to The Past I still play every Christmas Eve as that is what I did as a kid to make the night go faster), Nintendo 64, Sega Dreamcast, Playstation, Playstation 2, Nintendo Gamecube, X-Box 360, Nintendo Wii, X-Box One, Nintendo Switch, and NES Classic. While Zelda is my favorite series there are a handful of games I play through over and over again because they are amazing: Resident Evil 4 (Gamecube), The Entire Batman Arkham Series (360 and X-Box One), NCAA Football (I still have 13 and 14 for 360 plus at least a copy for my PS2 and GameCube), Tiger Woods/PGA Tour Golf, Tony Hawk (Dreamcast), Donkey Kong Country (SNES) and many others. As far as wrestling games I was hooked with the Nintendo Wrestling game and haven’t stopped playing them. My favorite of all time is WCW/nWo Revenge as I would go to my friends house and a group of us would play the 60 Man Battle Royal for hours with the best part being what wrestler you would get stuck with if you were eliminated. I know the love for No Mercy, but WCW/nWo Revenge just hit different. Most recently I did get the latest WWE 2K game and I have had a blast playing it. So thanks for the time to write this long introduction and shout-out to my mom for being cool enough to see the awesomeness of video games. Love you mother! Let’s get to it!
Chris Jericho Shoots Down Report Of How Much He Made in NJPW
Chris Jericho took to social media to throw some cold water on a report about how much money he made in NJPW. Jericho worked several matches with NJPW between 2018 and 2020, and he posted to Twitter to deny a report that he made $100,000 for each match he worked there. The report came in reference to Sasha Banks appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she is reportedly set to make more than Jericho did during his time with NJPW.
NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
More On WWE Firing Mandy Rose, Rose Was Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By News
As previously reported, Mandy Rose was fired from the WWE due to nude photos she posted on her fan subscription service. She dropped the NXT women’s title on Tuesday and was let go on Wednesday morning. The decision was made after Matt Bloom brought the photos to the attention of Shawn Michaels. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rose was said to be ‘blindsided’ by the news after the NXT episode was rewritten to get the title off of her.
