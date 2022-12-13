Read full article on original website
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.17.22 – Rey Mysterio Is Cleared To Return, Hit Row Are Ready For The Usos, and More!
-Megan Morant is in the back and welcomes us to the show. Our lineup today: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Hit Row, and Rey Mysterio. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the biggest story coming out of SmackDown: John Cena will return to team with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Dec 30th SmackDown. Nice that they referenced Cena’s streak of having a 1 match a year it’s cool they found a way to keep that alive.
Backstage Update on Talent Previously Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble
– As previously reported, it was reported by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier this week that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (aka former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane) was rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 next month. According to an update by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated, “As of today, there is nothing to the idea of KAIRI wrestling in the Royal Rumble.”
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.16.22
We are just over a month away from the Royal Rumble and it’s time for a pretty big title match on the way there. This week will see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Title against World Cup winner Ricochet, which should make for a solid main event. Other than that, Roman Reigns is here so let’s get to it.
Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s House of Glory Revelations, Low Ki Faces KENTA, This Week’s NWA Powerrr
– House of Glory has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Revelations event in Queens, New York:. * HOG Heavyweight Championship: Fatu (C) vs. Nick Aldis. * HOG Tag Team Championship: 2 out of 3 Falls (2nd & 3rd Fall will be NO DQ!) * The Briscoes ( Jay...
Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release: ‘Don’t Worry, The Page Is Still Up!’
In a message posted to the same Fantime page that allegedly got her fired from WWE this week, Mandy Rose issued a statement on her exit from the company. She wrote (via Fightful): “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!“
Action Andretti Officially Signed to AEW
– AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Action Andretti officially signed to the roster. Andretti picked up a big upset win over Chris Jericho last night on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan wrote, “Congratulations! It’s official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night...
Dan the Dad on Being Labeled as an Unsafe Worker
– During a recent interview with Fightful recently spoke to Dan the Dad on being called an “unsafe worker” by fans. Below are some highlights:. Dan the Dad on checking on Toa Liona after ROH Final Batte: “It’s my first incident being accused of being an unsafe worker, but I think Toa is okay. I did reach out to him to make sure to apologize for working stiff on Dark. I think he’s alright, he won the Six-Man Tag Team Championships, so he’s having a better week. He got his comeuppance on me if you saw the whole match, you saw he squished me in the corner. He’s okay, he’s a good guy.”
NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
Matt Hardy Discusses Storyline With Ethan Page, Says ‘Something Is About to Emerge’
– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed his current AEW storyline with Ethan Page, and he noted that it “feels like something is about to emerge from within” him. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Matt Hardy on Ethan Page:...
GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results 12.16.22: Nick Gage vs. Tony Deppen in Headliner
– GCW returned for Amerikaz Most Wanted last night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The event streamed live on FITE+. Below are some results, per Fightful:. * Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel beat Titus Alexander, Cole Radrick, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Nick Wayne. * Starboy Charlie...
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
WWE NXT House Show Results 12.16.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Headlines
– WWE NXT was back for a live house show last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) beat Dani Palmer & Kayden Carter. * Dijak beat Hank Walker. *...
Chris Jericho Shoots Down Report Of How Much He Made in NJPW
Chris Jericho took to social media to throw some cold water on a report about how much money he made in NJPW. Jericho worked several matches with NJPW between 2018 and 2020, and he posted to Twitter to deny a report that he made $100,000 for each match he worked there. The report came in reference to Sasha Banks appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she is reportedly set to make more than Jericho did during his time with NJPW.
Cody Rhodes’ Agent Starts New Talent Agency
Cody Rhodes’ agent is starting a new talent agency after he exited his previous one following allegations of misconduct. As was reported back in October, Brian Wittenstein was exited Hyperion Talent Agency after a client of his allegedly contacted the agency’s leadership and made a complaint about inappropriate behavior that made them uncomfortable. Wittenstein announced in a press release on Friday that he is forming Prototype Talent Agency has several of his existing clients following him including Rhodes, Billy Gunn, Italia Ricci, and more.
More On WWE Firing Mandy Rose, Rose Was Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By News
As previously reported, Mandy Rose was fired from the WWE due to nude photos she posted on her fan subscription service. She dropped the NXT women’s title on Tuesday and was let go on Wednesday morning. The decision was made after Matt Bloom brought the photos to the attention of Shawn Michaels. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rose was said to be ‘blindsided’ by the news after the NXT episode was rewritten to get the title off of her.
AEW Dynamite Numbers Increase for Winter Is Coming, Higher Than Previous Year
– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the Nielsen television numbers for last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up across the board from last week’s show. Also, Dynamite drew slightly higher numbers than last year’s Winter Is Coming show. Last year’s Winter Is...
WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air on December 20 and 27. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom, who hit him with a moonsault after the match. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the...
Nyla Rose on Meeting Vickie Guerrero for the First Time
– During a recent chat on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose discussed meeting Vickie Guerrero for the first time. Below are some highlights from Nyla Rose (via WrestlingInc.com):. “You were one of the people that was on my checklist of encountering,...
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: The Champions Series Continues
– Today’s NWA USA is now available, featuring the Champions Series First Round:. * Ashley D’Amboise & Max the Impaler vs. Natalia Markova & Roxy.
