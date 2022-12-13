Read full article on original website
Lady Raiders win 82-68 over Oral Roberts
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech hosted Oral Roberts on Wednesday, looking to extend their winning streak to eight games. Bre Scott lead the Lady Raiders in scoring totaling 24 points, followed by Rhyle Mckinney with 15. Katie Ferrell was back in the starting lineup for the first time in a month after breaking her hand. Ferrell had 9 points and 6 rebounds. The Lady Raiders shot 30.4% from the three, totaling 7 offensive rebounds and 16 defensive boards. The Lady Raiders shot 53% as a team.
Wolfforth to purchase water from Lubbock under 25-year agreement
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - With the approval of the Lubbock City Council, the City of Wolfforth will now be able to purchase treated water from its neighbor through a deal that will last the next 25 years. “We’ll start with one connection to the City of Lubbock’s distribution system that...
Female graduate uses welding training to open doors to job opportunities
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Kaci Truelock’s journey to South Plains College is filled with several “forks in the road” decisions. The Lubbock native had planned on getting married after graduating from Premiere High School. She moved to Idaho with her fiancé, but that didn’t turn out like she planned. Instead, she returned to West Texas and enrolled in SPC.
Lubbock woman creates travel bags for kids in foster care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock kids in foster care will soon receive new luxurious bags called the Immersion Bag. Natalie Craig used to work with CASA of the South Plains. The idea came from a luncheon Craig had with one boy who was sharing his life story with her. “He...
Arrington celebrates U.S. Naval Academy appointment for Monterey H.S. senior
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congressman Jodey Arrington visited Monterey High School today to honor senior Jon Weston Boutwell on his acceptance to the U.S. Naval Academy. Boutwell was accepted to both the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy, a rare occurrence with such competitive and prestigious programs. In recognition of his commitment to the U.S. Naval Academy, Congressman Arrington presented Boutwell with a special certificate and a U.S. flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in his name.
Woodrow, Wolfforth fire departments fighting structure fire near University & Woodrow Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters from Woodrow and Wolfforth fire departments are still on the scene of a structure fire near University and Woodrow Road south of Lubbock. The call came in around 9 p.m. When deputies arrived it appeared the fire was located in the back patio spreading towards...
Lubbock Compact Wins Historic EPA Grant
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Compact Foundation is pleased to announce that, on Nov. 3, 2022, the Lubbock Environmental Action Project (LEAP) was named as an award recipient for $482,960 from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Enhanced Air Quality Monitoring for Communities competitive grant program. These funds will be used to conduct a three-year ambient air quality study—the first of its kind for our area.
Family donates grandmother’s belongings
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is choosing to honor their late grandmother’s dedication to others by offering her belongings at no cost to anyone who needs them. Andrea Cruce says the community was in her grandmother’s heart and the best way to honor her is to give back.
Approaching colder days with holidays around the corner
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather is going to take a colder turn in a few days. Southwesterly warms will help get temperatures into the upper 40s and lows 50s after a chilly start, and Sunday looks to be similar. Monday will warm up to the upper 50s, but a cold...
Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda. According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time. LPD is expected...
Frenship ISD providing backpacks full of food to help students in need over winter break
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the twelfth year in a row Frenship ISD is providing backpacks full of meals for students and their families, to fight food insecurity over the winter break. Keith Larremore, a member of the Lubbock Rotary Club, has been working with Frenship for more than a...
South Plains cold, then warmer, then even colder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon will be the coldest of the next five or six days. Temperatures will edge upward through the weekend, but will remain below seasonal averages. Bundle up for today’s cold. Lows this morning again were in the 20s. Highs today will be about 15 or...
UPDATED: Two dogs perish in 44th Street fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 4:54 p.m. No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, two dogs...
Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat. BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:. Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. United Supermarkets: Open until...
Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a rollover at 34th & 29th Drive where a vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person is said to have serious injuries after being pulled from the vehicle. They were taken to UMC by EMS. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday evening.
New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27. Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed. The residence appeared to...
DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland, Texas was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 14 after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of FM 1585 and US Hwy 385. According to a preliminary report provided by DPS, around 6:57 p.m., Granado was traveling westbound on 1585...
Winter cold continues
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Below average temperatures are expected through the weekend with dry conditions continuing. Clear and quiet conditions through the night. Temperatures will fall into the teens to 20s under clear skies with light winds. Sunny for your Thursday afternoon, but cool again. Temperatures will be about 10...
Man dies in Thursday evening crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a serious crash Thursday evening. Officers responded to a crash at the 6300 block of Spur 327 at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 52-year-old David Singleterry who had been seriously injured. He was taken to UMC via ambulance where he later died.
Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a cold one as lows fall to the teens from Lubbock to communities in the northern South Plains. The afternoon highs will slowly return to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday.
