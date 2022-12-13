ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Two shootings within 24 hours at Everett apartment complex

EVERETT, Wash. — Two shootings took place at an apartment complex in Everett within 24 hours. Officers received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments and were dispatched to that location just before 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a man in his twenties was found...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Report reveals Snohomish plane crash that killed 4 was test flight

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Saturday detailing new information about the November plane crash that killed four people in Snohomish County. The report includes new photos that show the plane breaking apart in air. The Cessna 208B EX Caravan was a test aircraft...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Winter weather advisories issued in parts of Whatcom, Snohomish, King counties

The active, chilly weekend of Puget Sound weather has begun. The National Weather Service issues winter weather advisories for western Whatcom County and the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties "for snowfall with the cold front that will move south through Sunday night. There is potential for freezing rain across Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes as well."
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Chance of lowland snow for some areas of western Washington this weekend

Christmas weekend weather is trending warmer, but a potential white Hanukkah is still in the cards. The National Weather Service (NWS) said lowland snow is possible beginning Sunday and through Wednesday, with "cooler possible wintry precipitation" on tap for Thursday, but don't expect a winter wonderland. The "active" weekend will come after a calm Friday.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy