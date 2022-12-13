Read full article on original website
Bellingham schools vote to cover legal costs for administrators facing criminal charges
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Board members with Bellingham Public Schools will cover the legal defense costs of three administrators who have been criminally cited for failing to report sexual assault allegations brought to them by a student. Meghan V. Dunham, Maude Chimere Hackney and Jeremy G. Louza could all potentially...
1 killed, 4 injured in string of shootings in less than 24 hours in Everett
EVERETT, Wash, — Police are investigating after five people were shot and another person was assaulted in four separate incidents in Everett in a 24-hour period. One of the people who was shot died from their injuries. The latest shooting happened just after midnight Thursday. According to the Everett...
Two shootings within 24 hours at Everett apartment complex
EVERETT, Wash. — Two shootings took place at an apartment complex in Everett within 24 hours. Officers received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments and were dispatched to that location just before 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a man in his twenties was found...
Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
Report reveals Snohomish plane crash that killed 4 was test flight
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Saturday detailing new information about the November plane crash that killed four people in Snohomish County. The report includes new photos that show the plane breaking apart in air. The Cessna 208B EX Caravan was a test aircraft...
Winter weather advisories issued in parts of Whatcom, Snohomish, King counties
The active, chilly weekend of Puget Sound weather has begun. The National Weather Service issues winter weather advisories for western Whatcom County and the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties "for snowfall with the cold front that will move south through Sunday night. There is potential for freezing rain across Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes as well."
Chance of lowland snow for some areas of western Washington this weekend
Christmas weekend weather is trending warmer, but a potential white Hanukkah is still in the cards. The National Weather Service (NWS) said lowland snow is possible beginning Sunday and through Wednesday, with "cooler possible wintry precipitation" on tap for Thursday, but don't expect a winter wonderland. The "active" weekend will come after a calm Friday.
