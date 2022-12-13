The Salvation Army of Columbus looking to fill 450 more Angel Tree wish lists

COLUMBUS, Ga./PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— As the season of gift-giving approaches, children of all ages look forward to unwrapping their gifts left under the tree. This year, The Salvation Army is looking to alleviate holiday shopping hardships for 445 Columbus and Phenix City families. However, there is still a great need for donations.

The Salvation Army of Columbus adopted 1,116 children to provide toys and gifts for the holiday season. Their goal goes beyond the act of gift-giving, they are also building the community.

“Whenever someone from the community comes and chooses an angel tag or donates toys to the Angel Tree Program, they are making a huge difference in the lives of children in their community. Just being able to share love from neighbor to neighbor in that way, it just extends the hope of Christmas to these kids. It makes them feel they are worthy and loved by their community,” Capt. Melissa Smith with the Salvation Army said. “Alleviating that burden from the parent, and making the parent be able to provide for their children in that way is huge. It’s instrumental in building families in our community.”

With just over one week until distribution day, nearly half of those angels’ lists have not been completed.

Shoppers may recall seeing Christmas trees set up in Walmart Supercenters and in Sam’s Clubs around town with Angel Tree tags on them. These tags feature a child, ranging in age from zero to 12, and their Christmas list. Capt. Smith says hundreds of tags were left on the trees this year.

“This year we are in need for more toys for our angels. We have about 450 angels that did not receive anything from the Angel Tree Program, from the actual angel tree,” Capt. Smith says. “So about 450 children didn’t get gifts returned specifically for them.”

To fill those children’s wish lists, The Salvation Army is asking the community to donate general toys, clothes, and gifts up until their distribution day on Dec. 20. Capt. Smith says they need more donations for their oldest and youngest age groups. However, any donations given they will use.

“Our program includes children ages 12 and under. So, any of those ages we are asking for donations; however, usually the ages that we see a bigger need in are the very young and the older kids. The baby ages zero to two and the 10 to 12-year-olds are usually the places where we’re lacking. But we will accept donations of all the age groups because whatever we get in, we will use it.”

Those who are unable to donate new, unwrapped toys, clothes, and gifts can also turn in monetary donations or volunteer with The Salvation Army of Columbus.

One local company, TSYS Global Payments, has volunteered and donated to the local nonprofit for more than two decades.

“We have a lot of volunteer groups that come out. One of the main groups that come to volunteer is TSYS Global Payments. They send out several teams of volunteers every year to help work in our warehouse. They come pretty much every day that I’m open,” Capt. Smith said. “They are an integral part of the Angel Tree Program every year by both volunteering and by donating gift items.” Other sponsors for the Angel Tree Program include Pratt & Whitney, Synovus, and Kia Autosport. Webb Construction has also donated their warehouse to house the Angel Tree Program for the past two years.

This year, TSYS adopted a total of 200 angels from The Angel Tree and have so far sent six groups of volunteers to help at their warehouse. However, with all of the children still in need, they don’t plan on stopping there. They ask the community to help make these children’s holiday wishes come true.

“We plan to adopt some additional children because there are still some families that are in need. So, for anyone watching this segment, we invite you to come out and invite, adopt some more children,” Information Security Product Manager Kim Towles told WRBL.

“Yes, please come out. The clothes are definitely something that’s needed. Also help, people who work here have got to get this whole warehouse ready by next week. So please, if you have some free hours, it’s really fun. It’s team building and it’s a great way to help give back,” Director of Application Systems Lisa Lovett shared.

The Salvation Army of Columbus are specifically asking for new, unwrapped toys and clothes for both boys and girls ages zero to 12. Donations are being accepted at 5201 Warm Springs Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday until Dec. 20.

Again, donations can be given through monetary funds or volunteer work.

Groups or individuals can volunteer to work with the Angel Tree Program or can even sign up to ring the infamous red bell.

“Another way you can help with our Christmas efforts is to sign up to ring a bell to raise funds for our programs. You can sign up for bell ringing at Register to Ring and choose your own time slot and your location. Every dollar that is raised in our Red Kettle campaign each year goes directly back into the community to provide services at Christmas time and throughout the year.”

Families are set to pick up their gifts Tuesday Dec. 20 from 9-4. The Salvation Army of Columbus will be accepting Angel Tree donations through Dec. 20 as well. Anyone seeking additional information can contact their office at (706) 561-9026 or send an e-mail to columbusga@uss.salvationarmy.org .

