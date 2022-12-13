All because his hat was knocked off his head? Your father is the pastor of a very large church and this is the action you chose? They did a great job of firing you!!! Hope there’s more to come if you didn’t learn from this
it doesn't matter you don't put your hands on them.this goes both ways as a grown up you should no right from wrong. keep your hands to your self.
That is really sad,you don't punch a woman in her face,twice at that,just because she knocked your hat off,he may like she spit on him an did sum horrible things to him,sum men just ain't mens,they don't care about treating a female Wright at all,if she knocked you hat off,all a gentleman would have done picked it up an kept going,but he had to make it harder than what it wasn't cause just picking your hat up an keeping his hands to himself would have been the gentleman he wasn't,now he gets fired behind this!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
