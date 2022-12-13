Read full article on original website
Deputy escorts teen home from hospital months after crash
Heath was hurt in a crash on State Route 589 in October when his truck hit a pothole that popped the rear right tire. This sent the truck into a guardrail and rolling through a nearby cornfield, ejecting Heath from the vehicle.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-6:18 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Schenk Road. -3:03 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 87 on Interstate 75. Village log. THURSDAY. -2:27 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the area of state Route 274...
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers is still seeking information on the whereabouts of Quintez Burns
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is still looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who skipped out on his trial in September. 28-year-old Quintez Burns failed to appear at his trial on the charge of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense. If you have any information about Burns, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering
KETTERING — Hundreds of stolen checks were recovered Thursday night following a search warrant that stemmed from an investigation of theft from mail drop boxes in Kettering. The sender locations of the checks vary from Independence, Pickerington, Powell, Cincinnati, Kettering, Oakwood, Dayton, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Centerville and Springboro, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.
Catlett acquitted of most serious charges
LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for five hours over a span of two days before returning verdicts of not guilty on rape and kidnapping charges against a Lima man Friday. The 12-member panel did, however, find Scott Catlett guilty of gross sexual imposition and a lesser-included charge...
5 arrested in connection to Miami Valley mail thefts
Kettering Police say it does not look like thieves are slowing down, even around the holidays, which is why it is important to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-8:23 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street. -5:41 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive. -4:55 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of...
8 arrested in Dayton after high school fight
A large group of people forced their way into the school building. Police were called and on-site security was able to remove the group from the building before officers arrived.
1 in custody after DPD called to standoff in Dayton
Authorities confirmed a call came into authorities at 10:24 a.m. on a report of trespassing.
No new evidence found after Madison Lake investigation
Trotwood detectives were on the scene of the 500 block of Olive Road by Madison Lakes for a follow-up investigation around 9:30 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.
Patient charged after assaulting hospital staff, attempting to steal truck
According to authorities, Bitzow ran to the parking lot where he allegedly attempted to force an individual from his pickup truck to steal it. Deputies from Miami County then took Bitzow into custody.
UPDATE: Search for evidence in criminal investigation concludes at Madison Lakes, police say
TROTWOOD — UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. A “criminal investigation” that spanned hours concluded at Madison Lakes in Trotwood Thursday, without police locating a piece of evidence they were looking for, according to investigators. Multiple agencies, including Trotwood detectives, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio Department of Natural...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department conducted search warrant and arrested individual
This morning the Greenville Police Department officers conducted a search warrant in the City of Greenville at 527 Sweitzer Street. This is the second time they have conducted a search warrant related to narcotics trafficking at this residence within 6 months. Narcotics and cash were recovered as a result of...
1017thepoint.com
RPD SEEKS SUSPECT IN STABBING
(Richmond, IN)--Investigators are still searching for a suspect in a Richmond stabbing that occurred Thursday. It began at just before noon with the report of one person with a gun chasing another person in the 200 block of South 13th. The report of the weapon was then changed to a baseball bat. When officers arrived in the area, they found 29-year-old Malique Thompson with stab wounds to the stomach and chest. Thompson was taken to Reid Health and underwent emergency surgery. Thompson’s condition Friday morning was not available. No arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing.
One arrested after Dayton stabbing
Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.
VIDEO: Police seek information after Xenia house is struck by gunfire
When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with several of the residents and learned that a house located in the 400 block of Stelton Road had been struck by three bullets.
Daily Advocate
Jury finds Bayman guilty of possession of 38 grams of meth
GREENVILLE — A jury found Jeremiah J. Bayman guilty of possession on Wednesday in the Darke County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. “It’s not mine, I’m just holding it for someone,” Bayman said. Bayman, 44, of Lima, was found guilty via jury...
Sidney Daily News
Convicted Wapak mayor files appeal
WAPAKONETA — Former Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh on Monday filed a notice with the Auglaize County Common Pleas Court of his intent to appeal his October convictions on charges of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, theft in office and three counts of conflict of interest. The...
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Clark County employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
WLWT 5
Attorney Ben Crump files lawsuit for family of Ohio man killed by police cruiser
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and his team announced Tuesday that they have filed a lawsuit against Springfield police Officer Amanda Rosales and two police dispatchers on behalf of the family of Eric Cole. According to the lawsuit, Rosales fatally ran over...
