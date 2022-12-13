ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Sidney Daily News

County record

-6:18 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Schenk Road. -3:03 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 87 on Interstate 75. Village log. THURSDAY. -2:27 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the area of state Route 274...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
hometownstations.com

Crime Stoppers is still seeking information on the whereabouts of Quintez Burns

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is still looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who skipped out on his trial in September. 28-year-old Quintez Burns failed to appear at his trial on the charge of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense. If you have any information about Burns, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering

KETTERING — Hundreds of stolen checks were recovered Thursday night following a search warrant that stemmed from an investigation of theft from mail drop boxes in Kettering. The sender locations of the checks vary from Independence, Pickerington, Powell, Cincinnati, Kettering, Oakwood, Dayton, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Centerville and Springboro, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.
KETTERING, OH
The Lima News

Catlett acquitted of most serious charges

LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for five hours over a span of two days before returning verdicts of not guilty on rape and kidnapping charges against a Lima man Friday. The 12-member panel did, however, find Scott Catlett guilty of gross sexual imposition and a lesser-included charge...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

City record

-8:23 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street. -5:41 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive. -4:55 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of...
SIDNEY, OH
1017thepoint.com

RPD SEEKS SUSPECT IN STABBING

(Richmond, IN)--Investigators are still searching for a suspect in a Richmond stabbing that occurred Thursday. It began at just before noon with the report of one person with a gun chasing another person in the 200 block of South 13th. The report of the weapon was then changed to a baseball bat. When officers arrived in the area, they found 29-year-old Malique Thompson with stab wounds to the stomach and chest. Thompson was taken to Reid Health and underwent emergency surgery. Thompson’s condition Friday morning was not available. No arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

One arrested after Dayton stabbing

Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Jury finds Bayman guilty of possession of 38 grams of meth

GREENVILLE — A jury found Jeremiah J. Bayman guilty of possession on Wednesday in the Darke County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. “It’s not mine, I’m just holding it for someone,” Bayman said. Bayman, 44, of Lima, was found guilty via jury...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Convicted Wapak mayor files appeal

WAPAKONETA — Former Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh on Monday filed a notice with the Auglaize County Common Pleas Court of his intent to appeal his October convictions on charges of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, theft in office and three counts of conflict of interest. The...
WAPAKONETA, OH

