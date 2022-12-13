ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

HOLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $74.80, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had...
Zacks.com

Amgen (AMGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMGN - Free Report) closed at $272.26, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had lost 2.99%...
Zacks.com

Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

GILD - Free Report) closed at $88.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com

Estee Lauder (EL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EL - Free Report) closed at $240.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com

Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MPW - Free Report) closed at $11.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

HOOD - Free Report) closed at $8.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com

STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

STM - Free Report) closed at $37.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com

Philip Morris (PM) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

PM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $100.28, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Crown Castle (CCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CCI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $138, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the operator of...
Zacks.com

Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

LPG - Free Report) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the liquified...
Zacks.com

Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

HSY - Free Report) closed at $234.14, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker...
Zacks.com

How Much Upside is Left in HealthEquity (HQY)? Wall Street Analysts Think 30%

HQY - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $63.04, gaining 9.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $81.86 indicates a 29.9% upside potential.
Zacks.com

Is Trending Stock Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) a Buy Now?

FTNT - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this network security company have returned -3.4% over the past month...
Zacks.com

Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know

SU - Free Report) closed at $30.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

EPD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.34, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com

Is LKQ (LKQ) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com

What Makes H&E Equipment (HEES) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...

