ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sinai, NY

Strong Island Animal Rescue team called to Mount Sinai home to rescue skunk

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvPF4_0jgOW7MW00

A team from Strong Island Animal Rescue was called to a home to rescue a skunk in Mount Sinai last Friday.

The skunk had found its way inside a drainage pit and got trapped.

Video footage shows the workers climbing into the pit and using a net to catch the animal and set it free.

The worker said he did get sprayed by the skunk during the rescue mission, but he said "it's all good."

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

The "tripledemic" of flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are on the rise this holiday season, leaving many wondering which virus they've caught. Here's how to tell the difference:

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Frozen Crispy Chicken Meal That Is Not Chicken Recalled In New York State

A brand of frozen chicken meals has been recalled in New York State because the meat isn't chicken. Boise, Idaho-based Mountain View Packaging, LLC, has issued a recall for approximately 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds. The entree product has an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services announcement on December 15, 2022. The recall is of the products labeled below.
IDAHO STATE
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- December 15, 2022

Blackfishing was productive when boats could get out. Other bottom fish were biting, such as scup, sea bass, pollock and cod. Freshwater fishing is productive on warmer days: bass, pickerel, crappie, perch. Fish are hitting jigs, plugs and bait. White Perch bite starting to pick up a bit. Trout fishing...
Eyewitness News

Dog owners dealing with a rise in dog flu cases

(WFSB) - Dog owners across the country are dealing with a rise in the cases of dog flu. It’s similar to what humans get. There are a lot of similarities in the symptoms, reactions and care for the dogs that contract this virus. It’s actually two viruses. They are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCVB

Twin sisters from New York give birth on same day, 300 miles apart

PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from New York are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day apart, on April 7 and 8 of this year.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Daily Voice

Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days

Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
ELBRIDGE, NY
Daily Voice

Sale Of Dogs, Cats, Rabbits In Stores Banned In NY Pet Stores

In an effort to end the "puppy mill pipeline," New York has banned pet stores from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits. The legislation, which was signed into law on Thursday, Dec. 15, will prohibit the sale of these animals in pet stores across the state and instead encourage them to make space available to show pets up for adoption, according to Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal, a Democrat who represents District 67 in Manhattan.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy