Strong Island Animal Rescue team called to Mount Sinai home to rescue skunk

A team from Strong Island Animal Rescue was called to a home to rescue a skunk in Mount Sinai last Friday.

The skunk had found its way inside a drainage pit and got trapped.

Video footage shows the workers climbing into the pit and using a net to catch the animal and set it free.

The worker said he did get sprayed by the skunk during the rescue mission, but he said "it's all good."

