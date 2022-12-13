Read full article on original website
Mike Jackson claims Jake Shields spit on him, Shields says Jackson threw punch in UFC PI clash
Mike Jackson and Jake Shields agree their clash started on Twitter. They accuse each other of making things physical on Friday at the UFC Performance Institute. In separate phone interviews with MMA Fighting, Jackson said Shields spit on him twice before he was ambushed by the ex-UFC fighter and a teammate, leading to a brief grappling tussle caught on video. Shields said Jackson threw a punch at him after he challenged the UFC welterweight to a fight in the PI’s cage, starting the physical confrontation. Both accuse each other of lying about what really happened.
Morning Report: T.J. Dillashaw to gauge outside business success before considering a future MMA return
T.J. Dillashaw isn’t saying no to an MMA return. The MMA world was caught off guard earlier this month when it was revealed that the former two-time bantamweight titleholder was hanging up his gloves for the foreseeable future. Dillashaw’s career comes to an end off the heels of a tough second-round TKO loss to current champion Aljamain Sterling.
UFC adds Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes to Feb. 25 event
Augusto Sakai and Don’Tale Mayes are set to collide inside the octagon at the UFC Fight Night event on Feb. 25, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The event will take place at the UFC APEX and feature Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann in a...
MMA Rankings, December 2022: Is Sergei Pavlovich destined to become UFC heavyweight champion?
In the ever-shifting MMA landscape, ranking the world’s greatest fighters might seem like a fool’s errand, but that’s exactly we’ve set out to do with the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. Here, our esteemed panel sorts out the movers and shakers from every division to provide you with the most definitive list of the best fighters on the planet.
UFC Vegas 66 weigh-in results: Maheshate misses weight by 2.5 pounds
Maheshate looks to go 2-0 in the UFC on Saturday, but he has already stumbled on the scale. At Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 66, which takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Maheshate weighed in at 158.5 pounds for his lightweight bout with Rafa Garcia, 2.5 pounds over the limit.
Jake Shields, Mike Jackson erupt in physical altercation at UFC PI over social media insults; both threaten legal action
Online bad blood has spilled over into real life for two UFC veterans. Former Strikeforce champion Jake Shields posted a video to Twitter on Friday showing a physical altercation between him and four-fight UFC veteran Mike Jackson, which took place at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Shields and Jackson have feuded over social media extensively on a variety of issues such as race, politics, and more.
Chael Sonnen sued for allegedly punching man in jaw at Four Seasons Hotel
A man who said he was an employee of the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas is suing Chael Sonnen in civil court. Joshua Olds filed a civil complaint against Sonnen and unnamed individuals on Dec. 8 in Clark County (Nev.) District Court for assault and battery. He is also suing the Four Seasons for negligence. He is seeking undisclosed damages and a jury trial.
UFC Fight Roundup: Featherweight veteran Andre Fili fights Lucas Almeida at UFC Vegas 70
Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon. All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme...
‘I starved some nights’: Alessandro Costa looks back at life in Mexico before UFC dream became a reality
Alessandro Costa had a chance to sign with the UFC this past July at Dana White’s Contender Series, but a split decision win wasn’t enough to impress the UFC president. Five months later, Costa finally makes his debut Saturday at UFC Vegas 66 versus Amir Albazi. Costa said...
Jamahal Hill relishes UFC 283 title shot: ‘My biggest fear for a while was dying without knowing how truly good I was’
Jamahal Hill finally gets to find out just how good he is. Following the split draw at UFC 282 between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, UFC President Dana White announced Hill will fight Glover Teixeira for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283. The opportunity is the first title fight in Hill’s career, and one that “Sweet Dreams” said finally affords him the chance to answer the biggest question of his life.
Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina booked for UFC 286 in London
Scotland’s own Joanne Wood will compete at UFC’s upcoming pay-per-view show in London on March 18, battling Brazilian flyweight Luana Carolina. Multiple people with knowledge of the booking confirmed the match-up to MMA Fighting following a report from Ag. Fight. Wood (15-8) will attempt to put an end...
Morning Report: Bobby Green gives fiery speech about recent USADA suspension: ‘I’ve been chastised, I’ve been villainized’
Bobby Green came to Las Vegas fired up. On Saturday, Green faces Drew Dober in a main card bout at UFC Vegas 66. It’s Green’s first fight back since a six-month suspension by USADA for testing positive for the presence of an exogenous anabolic androgenic steroid. Green’s explanation for the failure was an over-the-counter supplement, DHEA, which USADA corroborated. Still, the entire situation left Green feeling that his reputation has been tarnished and so, at the UFC Vegas 66 pre-fight press conference, Green sounded off.
Drew Dober doesn’t expect to get Paddy Pimblett fight: ‘The UFC will not let me fight him’
Drew Dober vs. Paddy Pimblett? Fans would probably love it, but Dober doesn’t think that fight will happen anytime soon. One of the most potent knockout artists in the lightweight division, Dober fights Bobby Green this Saturday on the main card portion of UFC Vegas 66. A win over Green would give Dober three straight wins, his best streak of success since 2020, and put him into position for a big name matchup next year.
Heck of a Morning: How can we fix judging in MMA?
While 2022 has produced rising stars, incredible fights, and exciting finishes, it has also provided a shining light on the holes in judging in the sport of mixed martial arts. The big question remains: What can be done to improve it?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning,...
Missed Fists: Vladimir Dayneko locks in ‘breaststroke choke’ arm triangle variation at Eagle FC 51
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. I don’t know what was in the water of Missed...
KSI blasts Dillon Danis for no-show at first press conference: ‘He is terrified of me’
On Thursday, a press conference took place to promote the upcoming boxing match between KSI and Dillon Danis. Unfortunately, one fighter showed up, while the other didn’t. KSI and Danis are scheduled to meet in the headliner of MF and DAZN: X Series 004, which takes place Jan. 14 at Wembley Arena in London. Sitting on the stage without Danis during the press conference, KSI felt disrespected, yet believes he’s certainly in the Bellator fighter’s head.
Jared Gordon responds to Dana White’s ‘horrible game plan’ criticism of Paddy Pimblett fight
Jared Gordon doesn’t regret much about his performance against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282, though he wishes the third round had played out somewhat differently. After a strong showing through the first two rounds, Gordon opted to press Pimblett against the cage, work from the clinch and look for takedowns rather than attempt to outstrike his opponent as he done for the biggest part of the fight.
Rodolfo Vieira sees Gordon Ryan neck and neck with Roger Gracie for GOAT status in grappling
Can Gordon Ryan surpass Roger Gracie and become the greatest grappler of all-time? For UFC middleweight Rodolfo Vieira, one of the very few ADCC gold medalists to ever compete inside the octagon, he’s one gold medal away from that. Vieira, who remains one of the most revered names in...
Between the Links: Next for Paddy Pimblett, UFC 282 & Bellator 289 fallout, UFC Vegas 66
Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 heavily debated victory over Jared Gordon has caused quite the uproar in the MMA space. Following Pimblett’s fourth straight octagon win in as many tries, is it possible “The Baddy” has reached his ceiling, or is there more to come?. On an...
KSI plans to ‘break Dillon Danis’ face’ and ‘destroy everything’ Jake Paul has built
KSI knows he’ll face Jake Paul at some point, but he’s not interested in doing it immediately. In his next fight, KSI will face Bellator’s Dillon Danis in the main event of MF and DAZN: X Series 004, which takes place Jan. 14 at Wembley Arena in London. At Thursday’s press conference promoting the fight, KSI discussed going through a dark period, how boxing has helped him climb out of it, and how his career trajectory will lead him to a big fight with Paul down the line.
