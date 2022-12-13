Read full article on original website
New bill stiffens Ohio’s texting and driving laws
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio is stiffening its texting and driving laws with new legislation passed Wednesday by the Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate. Texting and driving is now a primary offense in the state and prohibits drivers from holding and looking at an electronic wireless communications device while behind the wheel, with certain exceptions. The exceptions were not outlined in the release from the House of Representatives.
Man burned in West Chester house fire, firefighter says
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -One person is severely burned after a fire occurred at a West Chester home late Friday night, according to Randell W. Hanifen with West Chester Fire Department. Hanifen says firefighters got the call for a person trapped inside a house on Cincinnati Dayton Road and Locust...
Tesla bringing collision, service center to Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A former gym facility is being converted into a Tesla collision and service center in Forest Park. The electric vehicle service center is going in the former Fitworks Gym on W. Kemper Road, Forest Park City Manager Don Jones confirmed to FOX19 NOW. An exact...
Woman dies after crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has died a little more than a week after a head-on crash in Springfield Township. The Hamilton County Coroner says Lois Rafferty, 88, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died Wednesday evening. Springfield Township police say the crash happened on Dec. 6. on Springdale Road...
Man pleads guilty to 1986 Northern Kentucky rape case
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An inmate currently serving time in California pleaded guilty to the 1986 rape and burglary of a woman in Covington. A Kenton County grand jury indicted a man this week on rape charges dating back several decades in a case authorities describe as both unusual and important.
Major roads "virtually impassable" throughout central South Dakota
Travel is virtually impossible on any major roadway throughout central South Dakota due to a major winter storm making its way through the region. Officials are urging people to stay home and avoid travel, or risk getting stuck potentially for days.
Dad wanted in infant daughter’s death arrested in Texas
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The father wanted in connection with the death of his infant daughter was arrested Wednesday in Northeast Texas. An arrest warrant was issued for John Powers, 24, on Wednesday after being indicted on murder and endangering children charges in Butler County, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Mt. Healthy student arrested after posting school threat on social media
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Mt. Healthy student was arrested for allegedly making threats to other students in a social media video. On Dec. 13, police say school security alerted them to a video on social media alleging harm to others. The student who made the video was identified...
