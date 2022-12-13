ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Fox 19

New bill stiffens Ohio’s texting and driving laws

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio is stiffening its texting and driving laws with new legislation passed Wednesday by the Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate. Texting and driving is now a primary offense in the state and prohibits drivers from holding and looking at an electronic wireless communications device while behind the wheel, with certain exceptions. The exceptions were not outlined in the release from the House of Representatives.
