Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Near Edgewood High School

Inajsia Shykia Williams was last seen in the area of Edgewood High School. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Killervogel5/Harford County Sheriff's Office

An alert was issued by law enforcement agencies in Harford County as they seek the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Inajsia Shykia Williams, who has been reported missing by friends and family.

Williams was described by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as being 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 240 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and braces.

She was last seen wearing an all-grey sweatsuit on Willoughby Beach Road in the area of Edgewood High School at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

Anyone with information regarding Williams or her whereabouts has been asked to call PFC Parra at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 612-1717 or 911.

