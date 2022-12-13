4 Blackhawks Prospects Make Canada's 2023 World Juniors Roster

One forward and three defensemen from Chicago's system will head to Halifax with Team Canada.

With the 2023 World Juniors looming in a couple of weeks, Hockey Canada finalized its roster . Four Chicago Blackhawks' prospects made the cut: forward Colton Dach and defensemen Nolan Allan, Ethan Del Mastro, and Kevin Korchinski.

Forward Ryan Greene made Canada's team selection camp roster but was one of the cuts announced Monday.

Of the Blackhawks' prospects heading to Halifax, Ethan Del Mastro is the only one with World Juniors experience. He won gold with Canada at the 2022 tournament.

Nolan Allan and Kevin Korchinski are no strangers to playing together . The Blackhawks' former first-round picks both play their junior hockey for the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL.

Colton Dach, Kirby's younger brother, looks to make an impact up front as part of Canada's forward corps. The 19-year-old has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season for the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL.

The 2023 World Juniors run from Dec. 26, 2022 through Jan. 5 in Moncton, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Canada opens preliminary play against Czechia at 5:30 PM CT on Dec. 26.

