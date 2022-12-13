ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Best 'ManningCast' moments from Pats vs. Cards

By ESPN Staff
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVZtG_0jgOV6Ra00

Peyton and Eli Manning closed Week 14's action with the latest edition of the "ManningCast."

The duo was on hand for "Monday Night Football" as the New England Patriots faced the Arizona Cardinals . Bad news struck early for the Cardinals, though, as Kyler Murray went out early in the first quarter with a noncontact injury.

Both teams have a slim hope to appear in the playoffs, but New England avoided falling below .500 with the 27-13 win .

The Mannings welcomed Joe Burrow , Bill Simmons, Keegan-Michael Key and Adam Vinatieri to the broadcast this week.

Here are the best "ManningCast" moments from Monday night:

Thankful for the rule

Hingle McCringleberry lives on

Bringing in the big hats



Peyton's got a Belichick story

A Patriots fan's worst nightmare

Burrow reveals a secret

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Appears To Have Quit Team

This past week, the Atlanta Falcons named rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their starter heading into Week 15 — benching veteran signal caller Marcus Mariota. Mariota is currently away from the team and may not return. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed Mariota's absence with an "illuminating" statement during...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Cardinals Signing Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals signed a quarterback shortly after losing Kyle Murray to a torn ACL. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Arizona added Carson Strong to its practice squad on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent worked out with them last week before Murray suffered a season-ending injury Monday night. Strong ended...
NEVADA STATE
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Eagles Add 5th Former Viking to Roster

Next to the Buffalo Bulls (+380), the Philadelphia Eagles are sportsbooks’ odds-on favorite (+450) to win Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles hold a 12-1 record through 13 weeks, leading the Minnesota Vikings by two games — plus a tiebreaker — for NFC’s No. 1 seed. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

NHL best bets today (Golden Knights are strong underdog bet)

We stumbled a little bit with our NHL picks yesterday, going 1-2 after the New Jersey Devils blew a 3-1 lead to the New York Rangers. Not every night can be a winning night, but let’s try to get back to our winning ways tonight. We have a full slate to bet on, so there are plenty of options with 12 games scheduled to take place.
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, a waiver wire target, and a Tuesday DFS target

Luka Doncic finished atop Monday's fantasy basketball leaderboard after nearly notching a 38-point triple-double. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't far behind him with a 42-point outburst of his own, but other players have been picking up steam around the league as of late. We'll go over who fantasy managers should keep an eye on by identifying three players with hot hands, a waiver wire target and a Tuesday DFS play here.
ESPN

ESPN

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy