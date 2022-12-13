Oklahoma nabs LB Dasan McCullough as transfer from Indiana

Oklahoma is adding linebacker Dasan McCullough to its roster as a transfer from Indiana .

He and his brother Daeh both committed to the Sooners on Monday. Daeh McCullough, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety, is an ESPN 300 recruit in the 2023 class and previously had committed to Cincinnati .

Dasan McCullough was the No. 43 prospect in the 2022 class and was a standout true freshman at Indiana this past season. In 12 games, he had 49 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 3 pass breakups.

At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Dasan McCullough is able to play linebacker or help in the pass rush now that he'll be playing in coach Brent Venables' defense at Oklahoma.

The brothers took a visit to Oklahoma on Friday, spending time with Venables and the staff. Venables has made the defense a priority in the transfer portal and in recruiting after the Sooners finished the season ranked No. 121 of 131 FBS teams in yards allowed per game and No. 70 in yards allowed per play.

The staff also has added defensive tackle Jacob Lacey , who transferred in from Notre Dame , and has five ESPN 300 commitments on the defensive side in the 2023 recruiting cycle.