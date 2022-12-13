ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Atlanta renters can't afford starter homes

Atlanta renters earned 59% of the income they would need to afford a starter home in October, according to an analysis by real estate website Point2Homes. Researchers considered "starter homes" properties valued in the lower one-third of all available homes for sale. Why it matters: Higher mortgage rates and housing...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy