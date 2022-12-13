Read full article on original website
25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine
Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
Lobster Traps, Buoys and More: 10 Unique Maine Christmas Trees Worth a Trip to See This Holiday
By now you've probably got your Christmas tree up and all lit and decorated for the big day when Santa arrives to put presents under it. It's hard to believe that it's not that far away now. Of course, Christmas trees aren't just found inside our homes. Almost every city...
There are 4,000 Miles of Connected Snowmobiling Trails in Maine
Talk about an adventure that could potentially go on for days if you want it to. Get ready for neverending snowmobiling trails that cover over half of Maine just waiting for you to discover. And yes, they're well-maintained as part of the Maine Interconnected Trail System or ITS. Wow! Talk...
How I Finished My Christmas Shopping in 45 Minutes Walking Around Portland, Maine
Every single month we exclaim, “wow! This month flew by!” as if time doesn’t pass the same way every day. A new month starts, we blink, and somehow we are already halfway through it. I have had a lot going on the last few months mentally and...
Bull Moose to Open New Store in Biddeford, Maine
For many communities around Maine and New Hampshire, the joy of sifting through new and used records, books, video games, and more at Bull Moose has been going strong for years. Bull Moose currently operates three stores in New Hampshire and eight stores in Maine, from Bangor to Waterville to Scarborough. Bull Moose is about to add another major city to the list, as they plan to open a new store in Biddeford in 2023.
Portland, Maine, Boat Parade of Magical Holiday Lights is Back for 2022
During holidays in the spring, summer, and fall, you can almost guarantee that there will be a parade to celebrate the festive occasions. Streets get closed off and people come out in droves, ready to have a good time. But what about winter? There's plenty of reasons to celebrate, but weather makes it tricky to parade in the streets. Instead of the streets, Portland, Maine, plans to take their Christmas parade to the water in a magical Festival of Lights.
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
A Welcome Return: Hackmatack Playhouse Coming Back, Bringing Live Theater to Maine Once Again
Now this is splendid news, indeed. A few months ago, the theatre community said what they thought was goodbye to the Hackmatack Playhouse up in Berwick, Maine. Having delighted audiences for 50 years with live summer stock performances, those at the beloved barn theater sadly announced earlier this year that the 2022 season would be their last. This place meant so much to countless people, including yours truly, so everyone was devastated when the final curtain went down back in August.
These Are Portland’s Most Droolworthy Spots to Satisfy Cheesecake Cravings
There's really no science behind it (that we know of, anyway.) But for some reason, cheesecake has always been seen by most as a next-level dessert. Hell, it's so elite that The Cheesecake Factory became a franchise because of it. And when the craving for cheesecake hits, it hits hard.
This Wells, Maine, Steakhouse Open Only 2 Nights a Week Dubbed the Best in the State
Just imagine how good a restaurant is to be named the best of its kind in an entire state. Now, imagine how amazing it would be for that restaurant to receive that distinction even as a seasonal joint, and when in operation, only open a few days a week. You...
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England
I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
Have You Seen Bob Marley’s Send Off for Portland’s Pat Callaghan Retirement?
Just looking at Portland's king of comedy Bob Marley makes me giggle. But his take on Pat Callaghan leaving News Center Maine after 40 some odd years is priceless. What would be even funnier is if Pat Callaghan actually did exactly what Bob thinks he's going to do. Just go about his life and announce his presence no matter where he is.
Baby Names That Were the Most Popular in Maine This Year
Naming your newborn child can definitely be a stressful time. Trying to come up with the perfect name for your little one and also hope that they love it in the future. I can't tell you the hard time I had even just coming up with names for my younger brothers. In my case, my parents wanted to make sure their children's names all started with the same letter, so that limited the name pool, which was both a good and a bad thing.
2022 Saw Many Great New Restaurants Open in Portland, Maine
It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect at the end of the year. Even if wrapped up in holiday madness, there always seems to be time to reminisce. This is strikingly true when it comes to the annual food Odessey here in this great state. It's fun to...
Travel Site Tabs Kennebunkport, Maine, as One of its 50 Absolute Best Christmas Towns
The beautiful seaside town of Kennebunkport, Maine, is once again receiving national recognition. The popular lifestyle website 365traveler.com, named Kennebunkport as Maine's absolute best Christmas town. The York County town was one of 50 communities across the country, with one representing every state. Here is a little of what 365traveler...
5 Awesome Maine Experiences For People That Don’t Like the Outdoors
Maine is big on the outdoors. Hiking, skiing, and fishing are some of the things that Mainers love to do (or get out of staters to move). However, not everyone in Maine considers themselves the outdoorsy type. If you are ever looking to gift an experience to someone that lives...
There’s a Debate That the Old Neighbor From ‘Home Alone’ is a Mainer
Want to get aged real quick? The original Home Alone movie where the McAllister Family flies to Paris and forgets Kevin in the attic was released in 1990. And it's still arguably one of the most popular Christmas movies to this day. Hell, the Freeform channel has been playing it every weekend almost on a loop. But for as long as it's been out and as many times as we've watched it, it took over three decades to start a debate with a local spin.
Remember This Throwback Christmas Advertisement for Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's learn more about Benson's Wild Animal Farm. Even though this park has been closed since 1987,...
Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England
It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
