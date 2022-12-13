ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine

Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
MAINE STATE
Bull Moose to Open New Store in Biddeford, Maine

For many communities around Maine and New Hampshire, the joy of sifting through new and used records, books, video games, and more at Bull Moose has been going strong for years. Bull Moose currently operates three stores in New Hampshire and eight stores in Maine, from Bangor to Waterville to Scarborough. Bull Moose is about to add another major city to the list, as they plan to open a new store in Biddeford in 2023.
BIDDEFORD, ME
Portland, Maine, Boat Parade of Magical Holiday Lights is Back for 2022

During holidays in the spring, summer, and fall, you can almost guarantee that there will be a parade to celebrate the festive occasions. Streets get closed off and people come out in droves, ready to have a good time. But what about winter? There's plenty of reasons to celebrate, but weather makes it tricky to parade in the streets. Instead of the streets, Portland, Maine, plans to take their Christmas parade to the water in a magical Festival of Lights.
PORTLAND, ME
A Welcome Return: Hackmatack Playhouse Coming Back, Bringing Live Theater to Maine Once Again

Now this is splendid news, indeed. A few months ago, the theatre community said what they thought was goodbye to the Hackmatack Playhouse up in Berwick, Maine. Having delighted audiences for 50 years with live summer stock performances, those at the beloved barn theater sadly announced earlier this year that the 2022 season would be their last. This place meant so much to countless people, including yours truly, so everyone was devastated when the final curtain went down back in August.
BERWICK, ME
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England

I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
MAINE STATE
Baby Names That Were the Most Popular in Maine This Year

Naming your newborn child can definitely be a stressful time. Trying to come up with the perfect name for your little one and also hope that they love it in the future. I can't tell you the hard time I had even just coming up with names for my younger brothers. In my case, my parents wanted to make sure their children's names all started with the same letter, so that limited the name pool, which was both a good and a bad thing.
MAINE STATE
There’s a Debate That the Old Neighbor From ‘Home Alone’ is a Mainer

Want to get aged real quick? The original Home Alone movie where the McAllister Family flies to Paris and forgets Kevin in the attic was released in 1990. And it's still arguably one of the most popular Christmas movies to this day. Hell, the Freeform channel has been playing it every weekend almost on a loop. But for as long as it's been out and as many times as we've watched it, it took over three decades to start a debate with a local spin.
MAINE STATE
Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England

It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
CONNECTICUT STATE
