Germantown approves deal to transfer schools, build new Cordova high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Board of Mayor and Alderman in Germantown approved a deal on Monday that would give the city three schools from the Memphis-Shelby County School District.

The schools include Germantown High, Germantown Middle, and Germantown Elementary.

The plan calls for one of those schools to be sold and some of that money will be used to help pay for a new $100 million dollar high school for a new high school in Cordova.

Monday night’s vote was the third and final reading.

The Shelby County Commission has called a special session for Wednesday so they can vote on the proposal.

