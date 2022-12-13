Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's December derecho and tornado outbreak - one year later
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One year ago on December 15, 2021, a storm system never before seen in Siouxland in December caused destruction across several states, spawning nearly two dozen tornados in northwest Iowa alone. This was the first tornado outbreak we've had in our area, and in northwestern...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa State Patrol responds to over 100 crashes as snow fell on Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa State Patrol says they responded to over 100 crashes as snow fell across the state on Thursday. From 5 am on December 15th to 6 am on December 16th they covered 105 crashes. That included 94 with damage, 10 with injuries,...
siouxlandnews.com
Break out the extra cold weather gear
After 5 days of storm impacts, winter weather will be moving away and leaving us with Arctic air. Low visibility will be ongoing near Storm Lake, Iowa and through the border of Minnesota. Please remember to leave headlights on during the while traveling through low visibility, even after sunrise. Flurries...
siouxlandnews.com
Woman killed in Carroll County crash Thursday morning
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A woman was killed early Thursday morning after a head-on collision in Carroll County, Iowa. Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 a.m., north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 150th Street. The initial investigation reveals that 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker...
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota DOT to close 1-29 from Watertown, SD to North Dakota border
PIERRE, S.D. — Accumulating snow and strong winds continue to make South Dakota highways impassable with many posting No Travel Advised. At 7:00 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, I-29 will close (both northbound and southbound) from the city of Watertown, S.D. to the North Dakota border. The...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa farmland values hit all-time high
AMES, Iowa — Farmland value in Iowa has hit an all-time high according to the Iowa State Extension. One year after skyrocketing 29% the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17% to over $11,000 per acre. That's the highest value for an acre of Iowa...
siouxlandnews.com
Holiday sock drive a success for Security National Bank
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Thousands of people will get the gift of warm feet this holiday season thanks to everyone who helped "stock the sock!" Bank employees dumped all the donated socks out of the giant twelve-foot stocking Friday morning at the Security National Bank branch in downtown Sioux City.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Fire Rescue unveils new pumper engines
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For Sioux City Fire Rescue Christmas came early this year with the unveiling of new fire engines. Four new 2022 Rosenbauer pumper engines were delivered this week and shown off at Fire Station 1 Friday morning. All four engines cost $2.1 M and will go...
siouxlandnews.com
Sunnybrook Hope center receives food and personal hygiene donation
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sunnybrook Hope Center received a donation from a local cell phone provider Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15. US Celluar donated $500 worth of non-perishable food and personal hygiene items to the center. The director of Sunnybrook's Pantry says it is open to everyone and the...
siouxlandnews.com
An Iowa superintendent drives a school bus to help with bus driver shortage
REMSEN, Iowa — Management and leadership for certain organizations are stepping in to fill the gap in the labor market as staffing shortages take a toll - including schools. In Remsen, Iowa, the district superintendent drives school buses as the district tries to fill openings. Dan Barkel is in...
siouxlandnews.com
NDOT warns that Nebraska could hit 15-year high for traffic deaths in 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Nebraska will reach a 15 year high for traffic deaths if fatalities continue at their current rate, according to the Nebraska Department of Transporation (NDOT). In a statement released by the Nebraska State Patrol, they stated, "rural roadway fatalities are actually slightly down this year, while...
siouxlandnews.com
Pierce Street businesses stepping in to help Ida Apartment residents after fire
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Nearly a week after a large fire destroyed an apartment building in downtown Sioux City and left dozens homeless, local businesses are stepping up to help them in time for Christmas. Pierce Street Laundry, Pierce Street Coffee Works and several other local businesses are collecting...
siouxlandnews.com
School winter break burdens food-insecure families with getting food
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Children in Central Texas are out of school for winter break, or they are about to be. For food-insecure families, the recess presents a problem. During the last couple of years, there has been an extra focus and federal funding to ensure all kids were fed. In 2022, however, things are different. Between federal waivers lapsing earlier this year, and inflation, food-insecure families might be looking at a struggle to feed their kids while school is out.
siouxlandnews.com
Toys For Tots drive ending Friday, Dec. 16
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — There are just a few days left to donate to the Siouxland News Toys for Tots drive this holiday season. Donation boxes are at dozens of locations across Siouxland, collecting toys for kids in the tri-state who otherwise might not have presents under the tree on Christmas morning.
siouxlandnews.com
Fifth-graders create living wax museum of historical American figures
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Students in South Sioux City created a wax museum showcasing what they've learned this semester about American history. Fifth-graders at Lewis and Clark Elementary dressed up as great Americans and acted out different scenes from history on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Great American Wax...
Comments / 0