Ida County, IA

Siouxland's December derecho and tornado outbreak - one year later

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One year ago on December 15, 2021, a storm system never before seen in Siouxland in December caused destruction across several states, spawning nearly two dozen tornados in northwest Iowa alone. This was the first tornado outbreak we've had in our area, and in northwestern...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Break out the extra cold weather gear

After 5 days of storm impacts, winter weather will be moving away and leaving us with Arctic air. Low visibility will be ongoing near Storm Lake, Iowa and through the border of Minnesota. Please remember to leave headlights on during the while traveling through low visibility, even after sunrise. Flurries...
STORM LAKE, IA
Woman killed in Carroll County crash Thursday morning

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A woman was killed early Thursday morning after a head-on collision in Carroll County, Iowa. Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 a.m., north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 150th Street. The initial investigation reveals that 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker...
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
South Dakota DOT to close 1-29 from Watertown, SD to North Dakota border

PIERRE, S.D. — Accumulating snow and strong winds continue to make South Dakota highways impassable with many posting No Travel Advised. At 7:00 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, I-29 will close (both northbound and southbound) from the city of Watertown, S.D. to the North Dakota border. The...
WATERTOWN, SD
Iowa farmland values hit all-time high

AMES, Iowa — Farmland value in Iowa has hit an all-time high according to the Iowa State Extension. One year after skyrocketing 29% the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17% to over $11,000 per acre. That's the highest value for an acre of Iowa...
IOWA STATE
Holiday sock drive a success for Security National Bank

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Thousands of people will get the gift of warm feet this holiday season thanks to everyone who helped "stock the sock!" Bank employees dumped all the donated socks out of the giant twelve-foot stocking Friday morning at the Security National Bank branch in downtown Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Fire Rescue unveils new pumper engines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For Sioux City Fire Rescue Christmas came early this year with the unveiling of new fire engines. Four new 2022 Rosenbauer pumper engines were delivered this week and shown off at Fire Station 1 Friday morning. All four engines cost $2.1 M and will go...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sunnybrook Hope center receives food and personal hygiene donation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sunnybrook Hope Center received a donation from a local cell phone provider Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15. US Celluar donated $500 worth of non-perishable food and personal hygiene items to the center. The director of Sunnybrook's Pantry says it is open to everyone and the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
An Iowa superintendent drives a school bus to help with bus driver shortage

REMSEN, Iowa — Management and leadership for certain organizations are stepping in to fill the gap in the labor market as staffing shortages take a toll - including schools. In Remsen, Iowa, the district superintendent drives school buses as the district tries to fill openings. Dan Barkel is in...
REMSEN, IA
NDOT warns that Nebraska could hit 15-year high for traffic deaths in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Nebraska will reach a 15 year high for traffic deaths if fatalities continue at their current rate, according to the Nebraska Department of Transporation (NDOT). In a statement released by the Nebraska State Patrol, they stated, "rural roadway fatalities are actually slightly down this year, while...
OMAHA, NE
School winter break burdens food-insecure families with getting food

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Children in Central Texas are out of school for winter break, or they are about to be. For food-insecure families, the recess presents a problem. During the last couple of years, there has been an extra focus and federal funding to ensure all kids were fed. In 2022, however, things are different. Between federal waivers lapsing earlier this year, and inflation, food-insecure families might be looking at a struggle to feed their kids while school is out.
AUSTIN, TX
Toys For Tots drive ending Friday, Dec. 16

DAKOTA DUNES, SD — There are just a few days left to donate to the Siouxland News Toys for Tots drive this holiday season. Donation boxes are at dozens of locations across Siouxland, collecting toys for kids in the tri-state who otherwise might not have presents under the tree on Christmas morning.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Fifth-graders create living wax museum of historical American figures

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Students in South Sioux City created a wax museum showcasing what they've learned this semester about American history. Fifth-graders at Lewis and Clark Elementary dressed up as great Americans and acted out different scenes from history on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Great American Wax...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE

