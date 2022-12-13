Read full article on original website
Discussing Lost History with the Historical Society of Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kenny Redd with the Historical Society of Bay County stopped by the Newschannel 7 studio to talk about give a glimpse into the lost history of Bay County. Redd invites everyone to visit Bay County Historical Museum for tours and events. Let Redd walk you...
DeSantis Appoints New Bay County Commissioner
Clouds & a few showers briefly return Saturday with another burst of cold air on Sunday. It's not unusual for a neighborhood to get together for fun. But one local neighborhood is coming together to make a difference.
PCPD teams up with the Council on Aging to gift seniors Christmas presents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department teamed up with the Bay County Council on Aging to provide 35 seniors with all of their Christmas wishes. “Through our donations and officers within the Panama City Police Department, we were able to fulfill every request all 35 seniors had on their list along with adding to it stuff they didn’t request that they might enjoy,” Captain Chris Taylor with the Panama City Police Department said.
Wild Heron neighborhood hosts event for charity
Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local community is proving they are better together. “We can have fun and at the same time do good,” said Wild Heron resident Eddie Levick. The Wild Heron neighborhood in Panama City Beach has come together in the name of charity. The community...
South Walton House Party Update
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
Gulf County Prison Contraband
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
Christmas at Harder's Park in Panama City
This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious charcuterie board goodies with Gulf Coast State College Culinary Chef Denise Crider. Delicious Charcuterie Board Ideas with Chef Denise Crider part two. Updated: 7 hours ago. This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious...
Officials say inaccurate survey impacts funding for homeless
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local officials say they don’t have enough funding to take care of the homeless population, and they say the culprit is faulty numbers in a survey. Representatives with the Panama City Rescue Mission say the “point in time survey” determines how much money agencies...
Panama City Rescue Mission Fundraising in hopes of opening Men’s shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City rescue mission held a fundraiser Thursday night. They’re working to raise enough money to open the men’s shelter. They held an open house Thursday night, a chance for the public to see what they do. It’s been a tough road for the shelter, hurricane Michael damaged it. and later, a fire broke out at the building.
Tyndall dorms show progression in construction efforts
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The nearly $5-billion dollar Tyndall Rebuild Project is prioritizing more than fighter jets coming to the base. Two dorms on base are being built. The company working on the facilities updated the community at the Bay Economic Development Alliance Meeting Wednesday morning. The dorms will...
Local Neighborhood Raises Money for Charity
Clouds & a few showers briefly return Saturday with another burst of cold air on Sunday. You're never too old to get a present from Santa Claus!. Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed a new bay county commissioner to take the place of Griff Griffitts, who was recently elected to be a state representative.
Cold weather adds festive feel before Christmas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first half of December felt like spring, but another round of winter is coming this weekend. In DeFuniak Springs, the cool-down provides a festive feel to match the seasonal sights around town. Organizers said their Christmas Reflections light display grows bigger and better each year. While many bundle up to enjoy the 10 million individual Christmas lights, locals say the weather this weekend makes things feel a whole lot more like Christmas.
Christmas at ZooWorld
Best-selling author, Jenny Hale spoke with the NewsChannel 7 Today team to talk about her famous holiday novels. A Panama City Beach man pleaded not guilty to killing his father. A pretrial date has been set for February of 2023. Great Holiday Reads with Best-Selling Author Jenny Hale. Updated: 6...
Church donates presents for students at three elementary schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bags lined the walls of Hiland Park Baptist Church this week, awaiting to be dropped off to elementary students at three schools in Bay County. On Friday the bags were delivered and Hiland Park Elementary was one of the three schools receiving the bundles of Christmas joy.
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, December 15th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Wrestling / 1A-1 District Duals.
Contraband left for inmates at Gulf Co. public areas is a growing concern for officials
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf County and Port St. Joe officials tell NewsChannel 7 they are having an issue with contraband being left in public areas for state prison inmates on work duty. “You name it we have seen it. We have seen marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl. that is...
Tillman moving from Rutherford to Vernon
Colder weather has returned to NWFL. Rain will be possible Saturday afternoon/evening, but other chilly weather continues into next week.
ECP prepares for a busy holiday season
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re planning to go over the river and through the woods this holiday season, you’re not alone. AAA reported roughly 112 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. Northwest Florida...
Bay High School gives Christmas gifts to students
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holiday cheer is flowing through the halls of Bay High School. It’s all thanks to the Tornado Tree, an anonymous gift donation project for students. Several teachers nominate a student whom they believe could use a little extra holiday joy. The selected students individually...
Come see Buddy the Elf-igator and more at ZooWorld
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost Christmas time and ZooWorld is inviting you out for a Cajun Christmas. Beginning tomorrow, visitors can come by for photos with the Grinch. Then starting Sunday, Santa along with his special guest, Buddy the Elf-igator, will be available for photos. There will...
