Local mother of seven surprised with new furniture during holiday event
Las Vegas Metro Officers and partners Quincy Gibbons (left) and Anthony Edwards (right) saw the need to help local mom of seven, Denise Williams, ahead of the holidays.
Chuy’s Appears to Be Headed to Las Vegas
The chain has almost 100 locations across the United States
963kklz.com
Doritos Is Doing Something Wild In Las Vegas: See Here
The chip brand Doritos is doing something in Las Vegas that mirrors a food-science experiment. Doritos is honoring the winter solstice in one of the best ways: By dropping an exclusive munchies menu in select markets across America. To no surprise, Las Vegas was chosen as one of these lucky cities.
Las Vegas bar gaining popularity for its over-the-top Christmas decorations
"People come in with gifts and offer if we want to add them to our decorations. We always say yes,” said Lorenzo Valoy, an employee at the bar.
nevadabusiness.com
Siena Authentic Italian Trattoria Featuring Festive and Fancy Holiday 2022 Menu, Traditional Seafood Specialties
Las Vegas- Executive Chef Giancarlo Bomparola has created a fantastic Christmas menu for Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria for 2022 highlighting old world Italian seafood dishes in the classic Christmas appetizer tradition including :. Insalata Di Mare- Marinated assorted seafood with celery lemon parsley sauce. Clams Casino – Baked Large Clams...
nevadabusiness.com
The PPA Tour Brings Pickleball to the Next Generation
The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) returned to Clark County on Wednesday this week to sponsor another elementary school’s pickleball program, this time at Vassiliadis Elementary School. As part of its efforts to bring pickleball to children, the PPA Tour sent out staff members and two of its top...
Golden Entertainment Plans Several PT’s Taverns Locations for End of 2023
An interview in the Review-Journal shows plans for growth in the coming year
Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member
Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV
The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
vegas24seven.com
Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023
Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces casino promotions* for the month of January 2023.
8newsnow.com
Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
nevadabusiness.com
‘Tis the Season for Giving
School’s toy drive brings in hundreds of toys to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. Las Vegas Day School’s Preschool through Eighth grade students donated 430 toys during the school’s annual toy drive last week. The toys will go to HELP of Southern Nevada’s Holiday Programs which provide holiday toys to children in need.
8newsnow.com
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
franchising.com
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson, Nevada with an opening date of Monday, December 19th
December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // Henderson, NV - The shop is located on North Stephanie Street, in Henderson, NV. The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar can’t wait to light the joint up and become Henderson's hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies. Elevated Huts Inc, the Franchise Group owned...
Eater
Two More Restaurants Enter the $1 Billion UnCommons Project
More restaurants are entering the UnCommons outdoor shopping and dining mall in southwest Las Vegas. Its newest entrant is SunLife Organics. The Malibu-based eatery brings with it organic bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more. The small juice bar faces out towards the courtyard where customers can sit and benches and picnic tables. Inside, the shop is decorated with crystals and geodes. Menu items include the wolverine smoothie with bananas, almond butter, dates, bee pollen, cacao nibs, coconut butter, royal jelly, and almond milk. The Brazilian bowl features blended acai with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, apple juice, and almond milk with toppings of granola, bananas, strawberries, and coconut shreds. SunLife Organics will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
963kklz.com
The Most Popular Cheap Beer In Nevada
Let’s face it: When people think of “alcohol,” they think “party.” When people think “party,” they think of Las Vegas. Our city has a reputation of enjoying a few drinks or two. From extravagant bottle services to Fremont Street‘s insane liquor pours, our city embraces mixology to its fullest.
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teenager 2 years after disappearance
Paulsen told 8 News Now that Audrey Paulsen vanished from Las Vegas in November 2020, when she was just 16 years old.
jammin1057.com
Say Goodbye To Bally’s: Vegas Casino Becomes ‘Horseshoe’ Thursday
The complicated web of casino ownership has led to this moment. Tomorrow, Bally’s Las Vegas will be no more and in its place? Horseshoe. The property opened on December 4th, 1973 as the MGM Grand. In 1980, the property went up in flames in one of the worst fires in US history, claiming 85 lives. The fire changed fire code in Clark County and throughout the country forever.
jammin1057.com
Vegas Steals Other Cities’ Residents: Top 5 Places People Move From
People are leaving their home state and moving to Las Vegas, according to a recent study about 2022 moving trends. As home, condo, townhome, etc. prices decreases and buyers pull back, we may see another “great Las Vegas” migration once home prices are low enough. Moving to Vegas...
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
