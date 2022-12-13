More restaurants are entering the UnCommons outdoor shopping and dining mall in southwest Las Vegas. Its newest entrant is SunLife Organics. The Malibu-based eatery brings with it organic bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more. The small juice bar faces out towards the courtyard where customers can sit and benches and picnic tables. Inside, the shop is decorated with crystals and geodes. Menu items include the wolverine smoothie with bananas, almond butter, dates, bee pollen, cacao nibs, coconut butter, royal jelly, and almond milk. The Brazilian bowl features blended acai with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, apple juice, and almond milk with toppings of granola, bananas, strawberries, and coconut shreds. SunLife Organics will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO