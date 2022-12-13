ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

963kklz.com

Doritos Is Doing Something Wild In Las Vegas: See Here

The chip brand Doritos is doing something in Las Vegas that mirrors a food-science experiment. Doritos is honoring the winter solstice in one of the best ways: By dropping an exclusive munchies menu in select markets across America. To no surprise, Las Vegas was chosen as one of these lucky cities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Siena Authentic Italian Trattoria Featuring Festive and Fancy Holiday 2022 Menu, Traditional Seafood Specialties

Las Vegas- Executive Chef Giancarlo Bomparola has created a fantastic Christmas menu for Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria for 2022 highlighting old world Italian seafood dishes in the classic Christmas appetizer tradition including :. Insalata Di Mare- Marinated assorted seafood with celery lemon parsley sauce. Clams Casino – Baked Large Clams...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The PPA Tour Brings Pickleball to the Next Generation

The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) returned to Clark County on Wednesday this week to sponsor another elementary school’s pickleball program, this time at Vassiliadis Elementary School. As part of its efforts to bring pickleball to children, the PPA Tour sent out staff members and two of its top...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
TheStreet

Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member

Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV

The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
SPRING VALLEY, NV
vegas24seven.com

Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023

Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces casino promotions* for the month of January 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

‘Tis the Season for Giving

School’s toy drive brings in hundreds of toys to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. Las Vegas Day School’s Preschool through Eighth grade students donated 430 toys during the school’s annual toy drive last week. The toys will go to HELP of Southern Nevada’s Holiday Programs which provide holiday toys to children in need.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Two More Restaurants Enter the $1 Billion UnCommons Project

More restaurants are entering the UnCommons outdoor shopping and dining mall in southwest Las Vegas. Its newest entrant is SunLife Organics. The Malibu-based eatery brings with it organic bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more. The small juice bar faces out towards the courtyard where customers can sit and benches and picnic tables. Inside, the shop is decorated with crystals and geodes. Menu items include the wolverine smoothie with bananas, almond butter, dates, bee pollen, cacao nibs, coconut butter, royal jelly, and almond milk. The Brazilian bowl features blended acai with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, apple juice, and almond milk with toppings of granola, bananas, strawberries, and coconut shreds. SunLife Organics will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The Most Popular Cheap Beer In Nevada

Let’s face it: When people think of “alcohol,” they think “party.” When people think “party,” they think of Las Vegas. Our city has a reputation of enjoying a few drinks or two. From extravagant bottle services to Fremont Street‘s insane liquor pours, our city embraces mixology to its fullest.
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

Say Goodbye To Bally’s: Vegas Casino Becomes ‘Horseshoe’ Thursday

The complicated web of casino ownership has led to this moment. Tomorrow, Bally’s Las Vegas will be no more and in its place? Horseshoe. The property opened on December 4th, 1973 as the MGM Grand. In 1980, the property went up in flames in one of the worst fires in US history, claiming 85 lives. The fire changed fire code in Clark County and throughout the country forever.
LAS VEGAS, NV

