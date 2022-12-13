ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Brownsburg Town Council voting on increasing councilor salaries

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Town Councilors will vote Thursday on whether or not to raise their own salaries. Currently, the five Brownsburg Councilmembers make $13,700 a year. If the proposed pay increase ordinance passed councilors would then make $18,000 a year. In the wake of a recent homicide...
BROWNSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

Shelby County principal goes viral for Elf on the Shelf TikTok

INDIANAPOLIS — The internet is loving this Shelby County principal. Beth Hoeing at Southwestern Elementary School has gone viral for her Elf on the Shelf charades. If you aren’t familiar, it’s based on a book where Santa’s elves visit children to tell if they are good or bad.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo library adding Narcan vending machine Thursday

KOKOMO, Ind. – A library in central Indiana is taking steps to fight the ongoing opioid epidemic and reduce the number of overdoses taking place across the state. On Thursday, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main branch will add a Naloxone vending machine. It will be the first library in Indiana to have this type of vending machine.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus

Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Investigators unable to determine cause of large …. Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. High School Basketball: December 16. Chris Widlic has high school basketball scores and highlights from across the state. Mom of...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IU, city and county partner to test wastewater samples for COVID-19, flu, m-pox

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Indiana University is partnering with the city of Bloomington and Monroe County to test wastewater samples for traces of COVID-19, flu and monkeypox. “We need to better understand how disease is progressing through the population,” said Vic Kelson, director of utilities for the city of Bloomington. “Wastewater sample is a great tool for that.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

Martinsville police to enhance presence at high school Wednesday after threat

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department and the MSD of Martinsville are investigating a shooting threat against Martinsville High School. Graffiti found on a bathroom wall Tuesday threatened a shooting at the school Wednesday. Martinsville PD Chief John Richards said the department would step up its presence at the school Wednesday as a result of the threat.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rival candidates think Hogsett official events are campaign stops

INDIANAPOLIS — Rival candidates for Indianapolis mayor are not fans of his recent public schedule and think Hogsett is using events to do some low-key re-election campaigning. On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett held a news conference about the once trouble-plagued Oaktree Apartments complex on the far east side. Hogsett...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Car crashes into Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, Indiana — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in Lawrence Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Paradise Court, near 65th Street and Pendleton Pike. One of the people inside the home at the time said the car went through the front...
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wccsradio.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WEHT/WTVW

Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

