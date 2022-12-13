Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Brownsburg Town Council voting on increasing councilor salaries
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Town Councilors will vote Thursday on whether or not to raise their own salaries. Currently, the five Brownsburg Councilmembers make $13,700 a year. If the proposed pay increase ordinance passed councilors would then make $18,000 a year. In the wake of a recent homicide...
cbs4indy.com
IPS students learning the basics of coding, and they’re only in preschool!
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Some IPS students are learning how to code robots and they’re only in preschool!. “It was pretty difficult at first, but I got the hang of it,” said fifth-grader Arthur. Inside the classrooms at Ernie Pyle School 90, fifth-grade students are learning how to code...
cbs4indy.com
Shelby County principal goes viral for Elf on the Shelf TikTok
INDIANAPOLIS — The internet is loving this Shelby County principal. Beth Hoeing at Southwestern Elementary School has gone viral for her Elf on the Shelf charades. If you aren’t familiar, it’s based on a book where Santa’s elves visit children to tell if they are good or bad.
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo library adding Narcan vending machine Thursday
KOKOMO, Ind. – A library in central Indiana is taking steps to fight the ongoing opioid epidemic and reduce the number of overdoses taking place across the state. On Thursday, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main branch will add a Naloxone vending machine. It will be the first library in Indiana to have this type of vending machine.
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
cbs4indy.com
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Investigators unable to determine cause of large …. Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. High School Basketball: December 16. Chris Widlic has high school basketball scores and highlights from across the state. Mom of...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association gives back in a big way
INDIANAPOLIS — As we inch closer and closer to Christmas–a time where we often tend to get caught up in gifts and shopping–it can be important to remember that it’s truly better to give than to receive. One area group putting the reason back into the...
cbs4indy.com
IU, city and county partner to test wastewater samples for COVID-19, flu, m-pox
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Indiana University is partnering with the city of Bloomington and Monroe County to test wastewater samples for traces of COVID-19, flu and monkeypox. “We need to better understand how disease is progressing through the population,” said Vic Kelson, director of utilities for the city of Bloomington. “Wastewater sample is a great tool for that.”
WISH-TV
Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
Martinsville police to enhance presence at high school Wednesday after threat
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department and the MSD of Martinsville are investigating a shooting threat against Martinsville High School. Graffiti found on a bathroom wall Tuesday threatened a shooting at the school Wednesday. Martinsville PD Chief John Richards said the department would step up its presence at the school Wednesday as a result of the threat.
cbs4indy.com
Rival candidates think Hogsett official events are campaign stops
INDIANAPOLIS — Rival candidates for Indianapolis mayor are not fans of his recent public schedule and think Hogsett is using events to do some low-key re-election campaigning. On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett held a news conference about the once trouble-plagued Oaktree Apartments complex on the far east side. Hogsett...
Car crashes into Lawrence home
LAWRENCE, Indiana — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in Lawrence Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Paradise Court, near 65th Street and Pendleton Pike. One of the people inside the home at the time said the car went through the front...
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
WISH-TV
Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
Person dead after concrete box falls from crane at Greenwood construction site
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A person is dead after a concrete box fell from a crane at a Greenwood construction site, hitting the victim. Greenwood Police officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Madison Avenue for an original call of a “trench rescue”. Upon arrival to the intersection of Orchard Lane […]
wccsradio.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
Tipton factory pays $7,000 fine for "serious" violation
A Tipton County company has been fined $7,000 for a “serious” violation following a workplace death.
Indianapolis woman sentenced for driving Dreasjon Reed to shoot at home with people inside
An Indianapolis woman will spend three years on probation after she pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.
Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
